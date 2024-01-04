Breaking…ISIS Takes Credit for Bombing Iran Cemetery

ISIS claimed responsibility for the Iran cemetery bloodbath that left 84 people dead and 284 wounded. ISIS set off two deadly explosions in the city of Kerman. The ceremony at the cemetery was to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone in 2020.

Thousands had gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s killing when the suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests.

Harrowing video showed scores of bloodied victims lying on the floor as others stumbled away from the blast scene close to the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque, where Soleimani is buried in what Iran described as a “terrorist attack.”

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber told reporters in Kerman that a “very stern punishment” would follow.

ISIS has carried out attacks on the Shiite nation before.

Pro-Iranian regime propagandist @tparsi has spent days irresponsibly suggesting Israel was to blame for the attacks in Iran and encouraging retaliation. Now ISIS has taken credit. When will news orgs & officials start treating him as the irresponsible propagandist that he is? pic.twitter.com/erRa30Imp8 — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 4, 2024

#BREAKING | 20 killed and 50 wounded in the two explosions near the shrine of Qassem Soleimani in Kerman, Iran pic.twitter.com/HRkUZRS7ej — Breaking news 24/7 (@aliifil1) January 3, 2024

❗️BREAKING || AT LEAST 20 KILLED IN EXPLOSIONS AT GENERAL SOLEIMANI GRAVE IN KERMAN, IRAN. pic.twitter.com/UF8Jj37gSn — Bloomberg Whistleblower (@bloombergblower) January 3, 2024

