Breaking…ISIS Takes Credit for Bombing Iran Cemetery

M Dowling
ISIS claimed responsibility for the Iran cemetery bloodbath that left 84 people dead and 284 wounded. ISIS set off two deadly explosions in the city of Kerman. The ceremony at the cemetery was to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani, who was killed by a US drone in 2020.

Thousands had gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of Soleimani’s killing when the suicide bombers detonated their explosive vests.

Harrowing video showed scores of bloodied victims lying on the floor as others stumbled away from the blast scene close to the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque, where Soleimani is buried in what Iran described as a “terrorist attack.”

Iran’s First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber told reporters in Kerman that a “very stern punishment” would follow.

ISIS has carried out attacks on the Shiite nation before.


