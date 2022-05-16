Fang Fang’s Guy Eric Swalwell Hits a New Low

Fang Fang’s guy Eric Swalwell sent out a vicious, gratuitous tweet after the murder of one heroic man and the wounding of five others in a California church.

The CCP-loving guy wrote on a tweet by Shannon Watts about parishioner hog- tying the murderer: Sorry @housegop that the parishioners hog-tied your boy. #SorryNotSorry

That is just terrible given the tragedy if a man’s death – a man who died trying to stop the killer – in a church.

He’s just despicable and proud of it.

This is who many Democrats are now. They’re nasty insurgents.

It so happens that the killer is a Chinese man angry about Taiwanese and the political situation. The FBI is looking into it as a hate crime.

A Chinese radical is definitely a Swalwell guy. Just ask Fang Fang.

The man who died heroically was a doctor. A good man died and Swalwell needs to STHU and honor him.

I just found out the person killed in the Laguna Woods shooting yesterday was my primary care physician, Dr. John Cheng. Absolute hero. He attacked the gunman and helped save so many in that church. I just wanted his name to be known. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/jAW8LvpmaB — Johnny Stanton (@johnnystantoniv) May 16, 2022

