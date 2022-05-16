Fang Fang’s Guy Eric Swalwell Hits a New Low

By
M Dowling
-
2
77

Fang Fang’s guy Eric Swalwell sent out a vicious, gratuitous tweet after the murder of one heroic man and the wounding of five others in a California church.

The CCP-loving guy wrote on a tweet by Shannon Watts about parishioner hog- tying the murderer: Sorry @housegop that the parishioners hog-tied your boy. #SorryNotSorry

That is just terrible given the tragedy if a man’s death – a man who died trying to stop the killer – in a church.

He’s just despicable and proud of it.

This is who many Democrats are now. They’re nasty insurgents.

It so happens that the killer is a Chinese man angry about Taiwanese and the political situation. The FBI is looking into it as a hate crime.

A Chinese radical is definitely a Swalwell guy. Just ask Fang Fang.

The man who died heroically was a doctor. A good man died and Swalwell needs to STHU and honor him.


Adonis
Adonis
1 hour ago

Speaking of low IQ scum? Don’t look any further.

WKLM
WKLM
11 seconds ago

