Press Secretary Can’t Answer a Question About a Key Talking Point

Jen Psaki’s replacement Karine Jean-Pierre couldn’t answer a question from Peter Doocy her first day on the job.

Fox correspondent Doocy first congratulated her on her new position and asked her about a tweet President Biden sent out on the 13th in which Biden said “you want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share.”

Doocy wanted to know how taxing corporations reduces inflation.

She had trouble getting her bearings and when she did, she didn’t answer the question.

“Look, we have talked about, um, we have talked about this past year, about making sure that the wealthiest among us are paying their fair share, and that is important to do. That is something the president has been working on every day when we talk about inflation and lowering costs, so it’s very important that as we’re seeing costs rise, as we’re talking about how to, you know, build an America that’s equal for everyone and doesn’t leave anyone behind, that is an important part of that as well,” Jean-Pierre said.

DOOCY ASKED THE QUESTION AGAIN

“But how does raising taxes on corporations lower the cost of gas, the cost of a used car, the cost of food for everyday Americans?” Doocy elaborated, asking the question again.

“So I think we encourage those who have done very well, especially those who care about climate change, to support a fairer tax code that doesn’t charge manufacturers workers, cops, builders a higher percentage of their earnings, that the most fortunate people in our nation, and not let that stand in the way of reducing energy costs and fighting an existential problem if you think about it, that is an example. To support basic collective bargaining rights as well.”

She continued along the same lines.

ANSWER THE QUESTION

“But what does that have to do with inflation?” Doocy asked. “The President said if you wanna bring down inflation let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share. Jeff Bezos came out and tweeted about that, he said ‘the newly created disinformation board should review this tweet.’ Would you be okay with that?”

“Look, it’s not a huge mystery why one of the wealthiest individuals on earth, right, opposes an economic agenda that is for the middle class, that cuts some of the biggest costs families face, fights inflation for the long haul, right, and that’s what we’re talking about, that’s why we’re talking about lowering inflation here, and adds to the historic deficit reduction the president is achieving by asking the richest taxpayers and corporations to pay their fair share. That’s what we’re talking about,” Jean-Pierre said diverting.

She just can’t answer a question directly.

Watch:

Peter Doocy just completely STUMPED Psaki's replacement on her first day This is so embarrassing. She's DONE. pic.twitter.com/Ifuv4aGg0H — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) May 16, 2022

Ms. Jean-Pierre is going to have to up her game if she can.

JEFF BEZOS GETS THIS RIGHT

I am not a Jeff Bezos fan but his tweets have been correct. He responded to the government statements blaming everyone for inflation but themselves. Jean-Pierre attempts to blame corporations for inflation but can’t explain it since it’s not true. It’s a diversion and she never did answer the unanswerable question.

their best to add another $3.5 TRILLION to federal spending. They failed, but if they had succeeded, inflation would be even higher than it is today, and inflation today is at a 40 year high. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) May 16, 2022

Why don’t they understand that it doesn’t work? They don’t want to understand, perhaps? They want to pay off allies with tax dollars or lower the cost of the debt on the backs of taxpayers through inflation, maybe? Inflation is an 8.5% tax, 10% on food, and 50% on gas – more for diesel – so far.

