Fani Has a Great Defense for Any Sex-Money-Fueled Racketeering

Fani Willis has an interesting defense for her corrupt handling of the Donald Trump case. She’s not perfect!

Everyone who breaks the law could use this, but to be exact, she said, “Black women aren’t perfect,” so maybe it only works for black women.

“Lord, your flawed, hard-headed, and imperfect child, I’m a little confused. I appointed three special counselors. Is my right to do? Paid them all the same hourly rate? They only each had one,” she said. “I hired one white woman, a good personal friend and great lawyer. A superstar, I tell you. I hired one white man, brilliant, my friend, and a great lawyer. And I hired one black man, another superstar, a great friend, and a great lawyer.”

Willis suggested Mr. Wade is criticized because he is black.

“Oh Lord, they’re going to be mad when I call them out on this nonsense. First thing they say, ‘Oh, she’s going to play the race card now.’ But no God, isn’t it them who’s playing the race card when they only question one?” Willis said. “Isn’t it them playing the race card when they constantly think I need someone from some other jurisdiction in some other state to tell me how to do a job I’ve been doing almost 30 years.”

She claimed Wade has “impeccable credentials” even though he has zero experience in the work she assigned to him regarding a former president of the United States.

“Wasn’t it them that attacked this lawyer of impeccable credentials? The black man I chose has been a judge more than ten years, run a private practice more than 20, represented businesses in civil litigation,” she said, adding “I ain’t done ya’ll.”

When did she forget how to speak in proper English? That’s new.

“How come God, the same black man I hired, was acceptable when a Republican in another county hired him and paid him twice the rate? Oh y’all didn’t hear me. Another county, the elected official, has the authority to pay him twice the rate. Why is the white male Republican’s judgment good enough, but the black female Democrats’ not?”

“You cannot expect black women to be perfect and save the world,” Willis went on to say. “The Lord is completing us. We are not perfect. We need your prayers. We need to be allowed to stumble. We need grace. With that kind of support, we will move mountains and do Jesus’ will, stumbling all the way.”

She “stumbled” prosecuting nearly two dozen Republicans, a former president, a former mayor, a chief of staff, and other prominent Republicans, mostly white.

Fani is heading for divorce court as the other women in Nathan Wade’s divorce, and Fani’s husband ditched her. She picked her lover to prosecute political opponents and paid him nearly $700,000. Nothing to see here, you racists.

Only 14 days into 2024 and Fani Willis has already scored the biggest L of the year for the Black Women’s team. Gonna be hard to top this one in the leaderboards. pic.twitter.com/SXpOTItgBT — Malcolm Fle (@Malcolm_fleX48) January 15, 2024

