Red Pope Hosts Marxist-Christian Chat & His Doctrine Czar Wrote a Heretical Porn Book

Pope Francis, who said he is not a communist, hosted a Marxist [Communist] Christian dialogue at the Vatican and praised cooperation in “promoting the common good.”

Pope Frank needs to retire. He praised the cooperation. Marxists want to destroy our belief in God and make the State supreme. Someone needs to tell Pope Frank.

I don’t want to find a new religion, just a new Pope.

The pontiff spoke Thursday to an audience representing DIALOP transversal Dialogue Project, a group that describes itself as fostering “the dialogue of good willing persons, with secular and religious backgrounds, especially between Socialist/Marxists and Christians.”

“I am pleased to welcome you, the representatives of DIALOP, who for many years have been committed to promoting the common good through dialogue between Socialists/Marxists and Christians. A fine program!” said Pope Francis.

Maybe the Red Pope is naïve, but he is pushing his leftist organizations to aid and abet illegal immigration throughout the world.

Some people will think this a good idea, but when he talks about cooperation and common good, he’s into the totalitarianism.

“The measure of a civilization can be seen by how the most vulnerable are treated,” Pope Francis said. “Let us not forget how the great dictatorships we think of Nazism discarded and killed those who were most vulnerable: the poor, the unemployed, the homeless, immigrants, the exploited, and all those whom the culture of waste turns into refuse. This is one of the most terrible things.”

He thinks illegal immigration is the way to do that. Aiding and abetting child and women sex and labor trafficking, drug dealing, and welcome mats for terrorists and criminals is a great idea. It’s a great way to help the needy he says he cares about.

Cardinal Vigano wants the Red Pope arrested by the Swiss Guards and his administrator, Cardinal Fernandez, who wrote a heretical pornographic book. In it, he has God-watching couples having orgasms. There’s one incident where he spoke with a 16-year-old who had sex with Jesus and described it as “My beautiful Come.” The Blessed Mother watched, smiling. He included detailed graphic descriptions of sex and preferences.

I think this Cardinal is sick.

The book was written 26 years ago. Now, how many people are going to run off and read it?

Víctor Manuel Fernández is an Argentine prelate of the Catholic Church and a theologian. He is currently the head of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. That’s an important job. Meanwhile, the Red Pope is firing all conservative or traditional Catholic leaders.

Fernandez allegedly wrote a porn book, and he’s overseeing the Doctrine of the Faith.

I don’t know about dragging the Pope out with Swiss Guards.

A Vatican whistleblower’s declaration follows the publication of the news that Cardinal Fernandez, believed to be the author of the scandalous Fiducia Supplicans and at least parts of the controversial Amoris Laetitia had published a sexually explicit work of theology in 1998. The work, entitled The Mystical Passion: Spirituality and Sensuality, compares mystical experiences to male and female sexual responses.

Chapters 7, 8, and 9, in particular, have been selected as containing notably offensive material and are respectively entitled: “Male and female orgasms,” “The Road to Orgasm,” and “GOD in the Couple’s Orgasm.”

Italian news blog Messa in Latino described the text as “truly outrageous and apparently blasphemous,” while The Spectator’s Damian Thompson suggested it marked “the final crisis of this pontificate.”

The blasphemous sewer regurgitations of Tucho’s repulsive pamphlet show such a level of perversion and alienation to the Faith as to demand the expulsion manu militari of the Argentinean and his accomplices. The Swiss Guards have sworn to defend the See of Peter, not the one who… pic.twitter.com/aKEuOtklqZ — Arcivescovo Carlo Maria Viganò (@CarloMVigano) January 8, 2024

Cardinal Fernandez said he was young and he “certainly wouldn’t write it now.” Maybe he should be fired. Can’t Pope Francis find a better role model for us?

He is 61 years of age, was ordained in 1986, and wrote the book when he was 36. That’s not that young. Pope Francis probably knew his fellow Argentine wrote that book. And the information has been out for at least six months.

This is a mockery. He needs to resign.

