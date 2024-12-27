Fani Willis Has to Testify Under Oath & It Could Be Her Waterloo

By
Dowling Bottom Line
-
1
47

As a result of a judge’s ruling, Fani Willis will have to testify under oath before the State Senate for crimes she allegedly committed in plain sight. She had better not lie.

She also appears to have colluded with the January 6 Get Trump panel. Willis campaigned on the Get Trump ticket, so this wouldn’t be a surprise.

Her RICO case against Donald Trump and his allies is going nowhere, but her alleged RICO violations are becoming a threat to her.

Judicial Watch just announced that they have evidence that confirms that Fani Willis and the Biden DOJ colluded to “get Trump.”

“They already lied to me, to Judicial Watch and the American people, that they didn’t have any records at all… And now they just confirm that they do have records,” said Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz