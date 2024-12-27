Fani Willis Has to Testify Under Oath & It Could Be Her Waterloo

As a result of a judge’s ruling, Fani Willis will have to testify under oath before the State Senate for crimes she allegedly committed in plain sight. She had better not lie.

She also appears to have colluded with the January 6 Get Trump panel. Willis campaigned on the Get Trump ticket, so this wouldn’t be a surprise.

Her RICO case against Donald Trump and his allies is going nowhere, but her alleged RICO violations are becoming a threat to her.

BREAKING: A judge in Georgia just issued a ruling forcing Fani Willis to testify under oath before the State Senate to answer for the crimes she committed in the Trump RICO case. The Republican-led special committee will grill Fani for hours and force her to tell the truth.… pic.twitter.com/ifzCANkXBR — George (@BehizyTweets) December 27, 2024

Judicial Watch just announced that they have evidence that confirms that Fani Willis and the Biden DOJ colluded to “get Trump.”

“They already lied to me, to Judicial Watch and the American people, that they didn’t have any records at all… And now they just confirm that they do have records,” said Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president.

.@JudicialWatch now has evidence that there was collusion between Fani Willis and her fellow Democrats in Pelosi Jan 6 Committee to ‘get @realDonaldTrump’ on unprecedented charges! pic.twitter.com/6i2ZRhRnrJ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 27, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email