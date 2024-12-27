The Democrat Who Might Soon Become a Republican

Congressman Henry Cuellar and his wife face twenty years in prison for allegedly accepting bribes to swing legislation to favor Azerbaijan’s oil company and a Mexican bank. The couple were indicted, but you can indict a ham sandwich. They have them for bribery and FARA violations, acting for a foreign agent without the proper paperwork.

This is very concerning since he has harshly criticized the open borders and a number of the Bidenista executive actions. He’s pro-life and that is a sticking point for the radical Democrats. AOC and her communist allies have called for him to be primaried.

Now, we have an interesting turn of events, similar to New York’s Mayor Adams, who suddenly believes in deportation. Both Cuellar and Adams will want pardons.

Former Congressman George Santos believes Cuellar is innocent and this indictment is lawfare. He also believes he will be pardoned and he will become a Republican.

The tea is as follows: It’s alleged someone is going to receive a pardon and flip from blue to red in the House of Representatives. Now I fully believe that this person has only gotten indicted because of his wide open criticism of the current admin and his opposition to… https://t.co/WjCOGNNbca — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) December 26, 2024

