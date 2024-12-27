For Only $180 Trillion We Can Accomplish Zero for the Climate

The administration’s Inflation Act, officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act, is a scam that increases inflation under the guise of climate change.

“Sequestering 1 gigaton would cost $180,000,000,000 to “solve” 1/3200th of CO2’s 10% effect on atmospheric energy. “NetZero” has nothing to do with climate,” Rep. DeGraaf said.

It’s clearly unaffordable and unrealistic.

Net zero climate is a state where the amount of greenhouse gases (GHGs) emitted into the atmosphere is balanced by the amount removed. On such a massive scale, it’s unproven technology for no gain.

There are over 3200billion tons of CO2 in the atmosphere.

8billion humans generate 35billion/yr

The USA generates about 5billion/yr

Colorado is around 0.125billion/yr

The natural annual cycle is around 700billion tons sequestering 1gigaton would cost $180,000,000,000

to “solve”… — Rep Ken deGraaf, CO HD-22 (@COrepKdeGraaf) December 23, 2024

Net Zero is making a lot of people rich on the backs of the working people. Who should we hold accountable? The answer is no one. When the system is this big, there’s no one to complain to.

Bidenistas are spending billions of dollars on “demonstration projects.” They are promoting carbon removal credits, sparking what The New York Times calls a “gold rush” to cash in on a technology that will accomplish nothing. It does nothing for the climate. It would work by 2401.

These people can’t even prove scientifically that net zero is the way to go, but it’s lucrative. It’s profit on the backs of all of us peasants. If this isn’t insane enough for you, I grabbed some newspaper titles on Climate Depot.

The New York Times:

While huge sums of money are being dedicated to the nascent field, these projects will not have a meaningful effect on global temperatures anytime soon.

There are a few dozen facilities operational today, including ones in Iceland and California. But the biggest of these capture only a sliver of the greenhouse gases humans produce in one day. Even if hundreds more such plants were built, they would not come close to counteracting even 1 percent of annual carbon dioxide emissions.

The Insanity Doesn’t End There

New York Times touts You Will Own Nothing: ‘Climate Change Should Make You Rethink Homeownership’ – Pushes ‘renting’ a home as ‘a better way’ – Written by a professor who owns his own home!

Scientific American features UN ‘gender-equality researchers’ on ‘How Feminism Can Guide Climate Change Action’ – ‘We must redistribute resources away from male-dominated’ activities.

These people make morons look like geniuses. Hopefully, something can be done about that Inflation Act and its nutso mandates.

All of These Dumb Ideas Are for Money, as the NY Times writes;

Other proposed plans include changing the chemistry of the world’s rivers and oceans to absorb more carbon dioxide, genetically altering bacteria to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, and reflecting sunlight away from Earth by brightening clouds or spraying sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere.

But it is carbon dioxide removal that is attracting the big money.

[…]

A group of companies, including Stripe, H&M, J.P. Morgan, and Meta, have banded together to make more than $1 billion in purchase commitments for carbon dioxide removal. Other companies, including Airbus, Equinor, and Boeing, have pledged to pay for the service, too.

Many believe in this, and it’s not all about the money for them; many just see it as an investment. And for what? Not the climate.

Watch:

The Moggster on why the UK has become so cold and poor? NET ZERO is the biggest scam since COVID. They are just different stages of the same project. pic.twitter.com/riEljKgVCR — Raymond (@Raymond82310289) December 14, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email