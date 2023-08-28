Fani Willis’s Dad Was a Black Panther

The Trump campaign posted an exposé titled “The Truth About Fani Willis,” which called the prosecutor “a Democrat activist,” which she clearly is, who came from a family “steeped in hate.”

DA Willis ran on a Get Trump ticket. That’s activism. Her father was a Black Panther, and they were violent and hateful.

Democrats are rehabbing their image, but the Black Panthers were vicious communists. They wanted to overturn the government. They were labeled communists, and in 1968, Edgar Hoover called them “One of the greatest threats to the nation’s internal security.” They were killers.

Her father, John Clifford Floyd III, went from the Black Panthers to criminal defense attorney. He recently retired.

According to South Atlanta Magazine, her father was a member of the Black Panther movement. The magazine says her father’s name is John Clifford Floyd, who became a criminal defense attorney. He raised her in Los Angeles as a single father.

Floyd told Fani when he was taking the bar that one of the questions they asked was, “Have you been arrested before?” He said, “Yeah, but I don’t, you know, want to lie on this application. So, I’ll just tell you these are the states; you’ll have to research them?”

The New York Times calls Willis’s dad “John Clifford Floyd III, a longtime civil rights activist and defense lawyer.”

A TIME magazine article revealed Willis’ father was a Black Panther:

The daughter of a former Black Panther who recently retired as a criminal defense lawyer, the Inglewood, Calif.-born Willis would go along when her father went to court on Saturday mornings. The judge who oversaw the Saturday courtroom, an older white man, was, according to Willis, known to be mean. But each week, he had Willis, too young to stay home alone or to hear the details her father needed to discuss with clients, sit next to him on the elevated dais, the two whispering back and forth. One day, Willis’ father asked her what on earth they talked about.

From the Fulton County website:

Fani has a seemingly proud family background as an African-American woman. As what can now be considered a conscious foreshadowing to her future endeavors, she describes her Swahili name’s intended meaning, saying: “My name is actually Fani (fah-nee), Taifa is my middle name, and my last name is Willis. So my father was a Black Panther, so he was very Afrocentric… my name is Swahili. Fani actually means ‘prosperous,’ and Taifa means ‘people.’

A U.S. Senate report from 1969 shows that black activist “John Clifford Floyd” got arrested in New Orleans in 1968 with a firearm and a copy of a booklet seeking the destruction of American capitalism while others in his group possessed a Che Guevara book and materials on how to make explosives and how to use dynamite to carry out bombings.

