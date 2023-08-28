Maui Residents Say City Officials Are Moving to Steal Their Land

MAUI RESIDENTS SAY THEIR LAND WILL BE STOLEN

Residents of Maui say the City Council is meeting behind residents’ backs with developers to sell their property.

According to residents, one person was allegedly given all the power. The power is in the hands of “the housing officer of the governor, Nani Medeiros, who’s unelected.” She “can trump every single thing that you do and everything that you say and every item that we cover without any input from the community, without any public discourse, without sunshine law.”

It wouldn’t be surprising.

The speaker in the clip below said the emergency proclamation that allows this authoritarianism was put in place three weeks before the fires.

Biden said Maui would decide Maui’s future, but nothing Biden says is worth the price of a pig on a spit.

The Victims Of The Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii Fires ARE SPEAKING OUT!! They’re Calling Out The LAND GRAB & Biden’s LIES!

NEW: 2023 Maui County Council Meeting Residents Say LAHAINA IS NOT FOR SALE. CITY COUNCIL IS MEETING WITH DEVELOPERS BEHIND THEIR BACKS & UNELECTED PEOPLE MAKING… pic.twitter.com/XeTPFhs3iG — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 28, 2023

The residents aren’t overreacting!

The Democrat governor believes the big Hawaii government is much “better suited to take control of the land.”

“I’m already thinking of ways for the state to acquire that land so that we can put it into workforce housing, to put it back into families, or make it open spaces in perpetuity as a memorial to the people who were lost,” Green said while standing amongst the rubble.

FOX REVIEWED THE REAL REASONS FOR THE CATASTROPHIC RESULTS OF THE FIRES

Fox reviewed the catastrophic failure of the Hawaiian officials during the recent fires in Maui. I doubt Benny is correct when he says Maui officials are panicking over Fox reviewing facts on posters. All this information has been known for weeks. Their response is to shut the media down and cover up evidence of their guilt.

There was little water available due to their climate ideology. Firefighters found hydrants didn’t pump water. Maui is an island. There is water everywhere.

🚨Maui Officials PANIC after Fox News blows up FACTS about Maui disaster on massive floor-to-ceiling screen: “There’s so much that went wrong that day.” pic.twitter.com/TvP7Gbr3Gn — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 28, 2023

We know from the AP that residents who ignored the barricade survived, and those who didn’t drive past it died.

The alarm was never sounded. There’s more, but those were particularly egregious.

The fire likely started from downed wires. The fossil fuel sector is neglected in Hawaii, so most funds can go to climate change agenda items.

Hawaiian officials attributed the cause of catastrophic wildfires to alleged failures from the state’s main power utility company and downed power lines this week after Democrats blamed the disaster on global warming.

Warning, this clip is terrifying and heartbreaking.

BRAND NEW: Resident Footage From Maui, Makawao. This Is Hard To Watch As They Try To Escape The Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii Fires With Almost No Visibility They’re crying in their car fearing for their lives 😞 What was done to these people is HORRIFIC & the people responsible CAN’T… pic.twitter.com/60u2kbckRp — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 28, 2023

