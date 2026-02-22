Far-Left Andy Beshear Wants to Be President

Woke Governor Andy Beshear was elected because people in the red state liked his father. And they like him. He gives the impression he’s a political moderate, but he isn’t. In the clip below, he expresses his commitment to the surgical mutilation of children.

How could anyone think this is reasonable? People do.

His approval rating is 65%. They love him in the red state of Kentucky. This is the state that keeps electing Mitch McConnell.

So, he went on The View last week and defended mutilating children with life-altering, irreversible surgeries because of his virtue and belief in God.

Beshear said:

But we rarely talk about the why. People want to know what drives us, especially in a world with social media, where everyone’s looking for the next authentic thing.

For me, that’s my faith. Most of the decisions I make are based on that golden rule that says we love our neighbor as ourselves, and that parable of the Good Samaritan that says everyone is our neighbor.

And so when I’ve taken actions like vetoing the nastiest piece of anti-LGBTQ legislation that ever came through my state, I described it in those terms. I said my faith teaches me that all children are children of God, and I didn’t want people picking on those kids.

These far-left politicians love to blaspheme God to further their perverse agenda. He is morally depraved, pretending he’s doing the work of the Lord.

How this woke Democrat demon gets elected Governor in a dark red state is beyond me. https://t.co/jctbE4BdvQ — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) February 21, 2026

On the SAVE Act, he blatantly lies.

All the SAVE Act does is require proof of citizenship to vote. In response to the question of where he stood on it, he said,

“Well, I consider myself pragmatic. I think that we can agree that election security is an important thing, but when you create policies that are so onerous, you push people out who have the right to vote, who should be able to register.

“And so I think on any policy, you’ve got to look at what’s reasonable.”

No one thinks that is reasonable. You need IDs for most anything.

And on ICE:

“Well, every ICE agent should be withdrawn from every city and every community that they’re in. Every agent, every city, every community.”

The man’s a clown. He knows the illegals are meant to give Democrats a one-party country.

This is the Democrat idea of a moderate.

Beshear wants to be president.

Beshear, a Democrat, told CNN in an interview on Thursday that a leader can’t bring people together and ‘heal the country’ if they’re ‘engaged in the same tactics that [Trump] is.’

“And if that’s what the American people are looking for, I’m not their guy,” the two-term governor told reporter Pamela Brown, the daughter of the late John Y. Brown Jr., a former Kentucky governor.

Paired with the announcement of his new book coming out in September, titled “Go and Do Likewise,” Beshear is following the path of other potential presidential contenders past and present.

Beshear exposed what he is on The View. He carries water for the far Left.