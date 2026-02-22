Villanova Prof Admits Academia’s Goal Is to Make the US Into China or Cuba

A Villanova University professor admits the goal of academia is to overthrow the government, turning the country into China or Cuba.

Gabriel Rockhill, a professor at Villanova University, uses the university as a Trojan Horse for political organizing and indoctrination. He says academia is only to “use the university in every way, shape, and form” to “advance our cause.”

He has a Critical Theory Workshop and claims that “we need to go in a socialist direction” to build what he praises elsewhere as a socialist “intellectual apparatus” like the ones in Cuba and China, because that’s where he says you get the “real state power necessary to fully educate the people.”

That’s best demonstrated by their leading intellectuals, AOC, Kamala Harris, and Jasmine Crockett.

Rockhill is a professor of philosophy and global interdisciplinary studies.

Villanova is a Catholic school, and they are supposed to be opposed to communism. It’s time to fire this guy.