Far-Left CO Mayor Cuts Services to Provide for Migrants Worldwide

Bernie Sanders of Denver, Colorado, Mayor Mike Johnston announced Friday that the city would cut services to handle a critical budget situation.

The critical situation is all the illegal aliens pouring in. As a far-left Democrat, he’s fine with that. He didn’t bother to criticize the people responsible, the Democrats and the administration. Instead, he dared to blame Republicans.

“I’m here to talk a little bit about the devastating impact of the failure of Republican leadership in Congress this week to pass comprehensive immigration change and the impact that would have both on city budgets and on services that we can provide for newcomers in the city, Johnston said.”

When he talks about comprehensive immigration change, he means giving a path to citizenship to all these people who will vote Democrat and give them their one-party rule in what will soon be a third-world country.

“We would have a balanced flow of people that would come with work authorization,” Johnston said, “if only Congress had passed a bill that would come with federal resources and cities like ours could successfully integrate them.”

In other words, he wants the federal taxpayer to pay for his desire to fill up the state with illegal aliens and put them on a path to citizenship.

Most Americans don’t want to successfully integrate the entire world into our country because they know it will destroy our unity.

BREAKING: Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (D) announces cuts in services at the DMV and Park & Recs to free up more resources for illegals. He warns there will be more cuts coming. He blames Republicans for his decision to cut services to Denver residents. Democrats made Denver a… pic.twitter.com/s56nkSn7OZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 9, 2024

This 2016 interview by Mark Levin explains exactly what is going on. At the time, it sounded fantastical, but it doesn’t now. He interviewed radio host Susan Payne.

It’s a plan to develop a country within a country that originated with Barack Obama.

The plan was to form a community of non-assimilated foreigners here illegally and then have them eventually replace American citizens.

In other words, they are changing America by changing its people.

Watch:

