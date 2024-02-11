Rand Paul Responds to Biden’s Claim That Sisi is President of Mexico

Joe Biden was angry about DOJ investigator Robert Hur’s report in which he described Biden’s dementia. Biden took to the podium to issue a statement to convince everyone his mental acuity was great. He walked away when he was finished talking, but then he went back to the podium to answer a question about the Hamas-Israel war.

He set up his answer to throw Israel under the bus, saying the response in Gaza was “over the top.” Then he proved to everyone that he is a very confused elderly man.

“Initially, the President of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open the gate to allow humanitarian material to get in,” Biden said without realizing his mistake. “I talked to him, convinced him to open the gate, and talked to Bibi to open the gate.”

After making assurances that his memory is fine, Biden refers to Sisi of Egypt as “the president of Mexico.” pic.twitter.com/o9T0EIFNQU — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) February 10, 2024

That takes us to Rand Paul’s response.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2024

