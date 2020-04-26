Far-left Democrat Pressley states “we do not want to return to normal”

Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley makes clear in the clip below that no freebie will ever be enough or appreciated. Pressley also reveals that Democrats “do not want to return to normal because that normal was unjust and inadequate, and insufficient.” She is talking about socialism/communism.

COMPLETE PARADIGM SHIFT

She said we need to push now and beyond because “we need a complete paradigm shift and a reset.”

Pressley, a member of the infamous squad, puts her comments in terms of a false premise that black and brown people are dying, but she is simply calling for communism.

Who will pay the bills when all the commercial and personal mortgages are canceled — people who didn’t take out the mortgages. Who will pay for the student debts — people who didn’t take out the loans. Who will pay the living wages — people who will probably stop frequenting those establishments. Who will pay the sick leave — she doesn’t say who she is even talking about.

Only or mostly black and brown people and illegal aliens benefit it seems from what she is saying in the clip. How American is that?

Not having a communist healthcare system is “carbon monoxide” for black people, according to Ayanna.

In the end, her plan will end when the entire economy collapses. If U.S. capitalism collapses, so does the world’s capitalist markets.

AYANNA IS A COMMUNIST USING RACE TO WIN

What we will have left is socialism/communism.

Socialists and communists are all the same people riding the same train or envy and greed, and it always ends up at the same terminal.

The answer isn’t more debt on the backs of the people she doesn’t like, it’s re-opening the economy. As it happens, there is no statistical difference in lives saved with and without social distancing.

A leftist fact-checking website called Newsguard told me I was in error calling this woman a communist. She calls herself a Democratic socialist but their agenda is to the left of the communist party.

Watch:

.@AyannaPressley: Lack of universal health care a ”political carbon monoxide” that’s killing “black and brown folks” Says we also need: student debt cancelation, a “living wage,” paid sick leave, rent & mortgage cancelation (both consumer & corporate) & “direct cash assistance” pic.twitter.com/UGtiCbE9ji — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 26, 2020