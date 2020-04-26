President considers ending White House press conferences

It looks like the President is considering ending updates on coronavirus due to the bad behavior of the dishonest media.

President Trump is questioning holding news conferences “when the lamestream media asks nothing but hostile questions and then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately.”

He continued in a tweet, “They get record ratings and the American people get nothing but fake news. Not worth the time and effort.”

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

We believe he should hold the conferences and not allow the fake news drones to ask him questions. Keep them short. On Friday, he charged in and out. He should deliver prepared remarks on updates and news of the day. Then Pence should take over the rest of the briefing (including questions). Trump needs to stay away from scientific matters. Let Pence handle this. They did best when he did.

It also might be time to talk about re-opening the country for business more with another team of people. Drs. Fauci and Birx can sit on the sidelines.

The conferences are his opportunity to speak directly to the people, but they were too long.

He also said he was not asking Dr. Birx the question of injecting sunlight into a virus patient. President Trump said he was speaking to his laboratory expert. In any case, Dr. Birx finished the answer. He clearly didn’t ask about ingesting disinfectants.

Was just informed that the Fake News from the Thursday White House Press Conference had me speaking & asking questions of Dr. Deborah Birx. Wrong, I was speaking to our Laboratory expert, not Deborah, about sunlight etc. & the CoronaVirus. The Lamestream Media is corrupt & sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

He noted that he never said the virus was a hoax and he didn’t, but the leftist fact-checker Snopes said it was partly true with a convoluted, deceitful fact check. And the lying Speaker came out and again said he called it a hoax this week.

The Do Nothing Democrats are spending much of their money on Fake Ads. I never said that the CoronaVirus is a “Hoax”, I said that the Democrats, and the way they lied about it, are a Hoax. Also, it did start with “one person from China”, and then grew, & will be a “Miracle” end! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

President Trump reminded Americans that the cure can’t be worse than the problem. Some of us think it already is and we’ve had enough. As the leftist governors insist it could go on for months or even a year or two because it’s an opportunity, businesses are dying. Some will not come back and some large corporations will come back greatly reduced. That’s now. With each week it gets worse.

Remember, the Cure can’t be worse than the problem itself. Be careful, be safe, use common sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

Let people go back to the beach.

DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology Bill Bryan: “Our most striking observation to date is the powerful effect that solar light appears to have on killing the virus, both surfaces and in the air. We’ve seen a similar effect with both temperature and humidity as well” https://t.co/SYXjdM6tBK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 26, 2020