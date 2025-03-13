Far-Left Dems Storm Trump Tower Calling It a Protest for Khalil

By
M Dowling
-
2
16

Hundreds of Marxist Jewish protesters from Jewish Voices for Peace, a leftist Jewish group that advocates for Palestinians, have just stormed and occupied the lobby of Trump Tower in NYC to protest President Trump’s deportation order of pro-Hamas, Palestinian national Mahmoud Khalil. Leftist Jews are not America First, Laura Loomer points out on X.

This is illegal and everyone should be arrested. It is not a protest if you occupy private property.

The lunatics are chanting, Free Mahmoud, Free Them All. Mahmoud Khalil was at the center of all of Columbia University’s riots and rallies. He is now in Louisiana awaiting deportation. He has 19 lawyers.

Bad Jew Chuck Schumer is trying to have it both ways. He claims he abhors what Khalil’s people stand for, but he doesn’t see it as a job for the administration, but rather for the [do-nothing] colleges.

The police are making arrests in the city that keeps no one in prison.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz