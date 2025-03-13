Far-Left Dems Storm Trump Tower Calling It a Protest for Khalil

Hundreds of Marxist Jewish protesters from Jewish Voices for Peace, a leftist Jewish group that advocates for Palestinians, have just stormed and occupied the lobby of Trump Tower in NYC to protest President Trump’s deportation order of pro-Hamas, Palestinian national Mahmoud Khalil. Leftist Jews are not America First, Laura Loomer points out on X.

This is illegal and everyone should be arrested. It is not a protest if you occupy private property.

The lunatics are chanting, Free Mahmoud, Free Them All. Mahmoud Khalil was at the center of all of Columbia University’s riots and rallies. He is now in Louisiana awaiting deportation. He has 19 lawyers.

Bad Jew Chuck Schumer is trying to have it both ways. He claims he abhors what Khalil’s people stand for, but he doesn’t see it as a job for the administration, but rather for the [do-nothing] colleges.

The police are making arrests in the city that keeps no one in prison.

Leftist rioters stormed Trump Tower in New York City to protest for a Palestinian who may be deported for his leadership with an extremist pro-Hamas and pro-terrorism group. pic.twitter.com/ha4l6q4bxM — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) March 13, 2025

This isn’t going to end well.

Physically remove and arrest them.

Anti-Israel protesters storm Trump Tower rallying for the release of Mahmoud Khalil. pic.twitter.com/fWB3aOjjUb — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) March 13, 2025

NOW: Protestors storm Trump Tower, arrests being made. Live coverage / watch party: https://t.co/wiwOyLGtHo pic.twitter.com/hsthUVuMvN — Human Dilemma (@HumanDilemma_) March 13, 2025

