Inflation Down to Zero, But What About Tariffs

The media isn’t talking about interest rates, mortgage rates, gasoline prices, or egg prices going down; they are not talking about inflation going down to zero. However, they will rant about tariffs and the stock market.

Alternative media, The Right Scoop, is talking about the zero inflation.

Zero could alert economists to the possibility of deflation. However, given the tariff situation, zero is very good. Some say tariffs don’t cause inflation because when some prices go up, the market accommodates it and others go down under supply and demand. We can’t say, but so far, so good.

The media and the Left don’t want to talk about inflation, but they do want to talk about tariffs.

Speaking of Tariffs

The US has a trillion-dollar trade deficit, and President Trump wants equality in trade. That brings us to the latest news about tariffs.

The EU decided to tariff the US 28% after Trump tariffed aluminum and steel 25%. They placed a 50% tariff on whiskey. Trump, in turn, threatened to tariff EU wine and champagne 200%.

Dr. St. Onge says, “For decades the EU has weaponized tariffs, including extorting billions from small neighbors like Norway for market access. They’re gangsters. And they’re upset Trump isn’t putting up with it anymore.”

President Trump has responded.

As for Canada:


