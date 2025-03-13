Inflation Down to Zero, But What About Tariffs

The media isn’t talking about interest rates, mortgage rates, gasoline prices, or egg prices going down; they are not talking about inflation going down to zero. However, they will rant about tariffs and the stock market.

Alternative media, The Right Scoop, is talking about the zero inflation.

Zero could alert economists to the possibility of deflation. However, given the tariff situation, zero is very good. Some say tariffs don’t cause inflation because when some prices go up, the market accommodates it and others go down under supply and demand. We can’t say, but so far, so good.

BREAKING VIDEO – CNBC’s Rick Santelli ecstatic that inflation indicator now ZERO for the first time in years – https://t.co/ZZFN3L4pvl pic.twitter.com/ip5uQSXCj0 — ✟ Right Scoop ✟ (@trscoop) March 13, 2025

The media and the Left don’t want to talk about inflation, but they do want to talk about tariffs.

Speaking of Tariffs

The US has a trillion-dollar trade deficit, and President Trump wants equality in trade. That brings us to the latest news about tariffs.

The EU decided to tariff the US 28% after Trump tariffed aluminum and steel 25%. They placed a 50% tariff on whiskey. Trump, in turn, threatened to tariff EU wine and champagne 200%.

Dr. St. Onge says, “For decades the EU has weaponized tariffs, including extorting billions from small neighbors like Norway for market access. They’re gangsters. And they’re upset Trump isn’t putting up with it anymore.”

The EU announces retaliatory tariffs on $28B in American products following Trump’s 25% tariff on steel and aluminum.pic.twitter.com/VlerY9jgcv — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 13, 2025

President Trump has responded.

Good morning and get ready to drink more Oregon pinot noir — Trump threatening 200% tariff on wine and champagne from France and other EU countries pic.twitter.com/bQrpgua4IB — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) March 13, 2025

As for Canada:

Canada’s reckless leaders are gambling with 4 million Canadian jobs in a fight they can’t win. The US is 20 times more important to the Canadian economy than they are to us. They can’t win. Responsible statesmen would remove Canada’s own trade barriers and beef up the… https://t.co/Eo3l1jVESZ — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) March 13, 2025

