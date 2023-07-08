Far-Left Host: Puberty-Blockers “Can Cause Irreparable Harm”

On an episode of the “Sitch & Adam Show,” Young Turks’ host, Ana Kasparian, a very far-left reporter, told the audience that she was wrong about a lot of things. For example, she admitted that powerful puberty-blocking drugs “can cause irreparable harm” to children.

Puberty blockers are exactly as the term suggests. They block children from physically developing normally and are given to children as young as eight.

She explained that she began to change her mind about some issues when she saw that her liberal peers were “incessantly gaslighting” her about the crime wave that occurred in 2020.

Kasparian criticized the Left’s “attacks on straight-news journalists who are doing their jobs.”

“It is a lie that puberty blockers are reversible.” Ana Kasparian on how left wing media purposely omits details and cancels journalists to protect their narrative. @PSA_Sitch @Friended4Ever pic.twitter.com/L0LbMiSXpQ — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) July 6, 2023

That takes me to the London Trans Pride parade, a bizarre spectacle. The paraders claim they want to protect trans children.

Who really believes children should be introduced into this life? It is not something to be proud of.

Does anyone believe that puberty blockers and mutilation surgeries for children are protecting them?

What, exactly, are these marchers proud of? Have they saved lives, cured cancer, won a soccer game, anything?

About 3,000 people marched through the heart of London’s West End in a Trans Pride event to call for improved rights pic.twitter.com/bcAngdez4v — Reuters (@Reuters) July 8, 2023

Hey @MayorofLondon, how did that Trans Pride work out today? Doesn’t sound very inclusive to us. Weird how you never hear instructions issued at women’s rights rallies to go and punch people in the face, isn’t it? https://t.co/f6JWpc1urb — Scottish Feminist Network (@Scot_Feminists) July 8, 2023

All the most stable, mentally healthy, emotionally secure, most classy members of society assembled in London today for the Trans Pride parade.🎉🤡 pic.twitter.com/4fNlIRyLMG — Heavy Lies The Crown (@CrownOnMyFrown) July 8, 2023

London had ‘trans pride’ today. Why most of them look so miserable and freakish? pic.twitter.com/gHFlqwyu9V — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 8, 2023

Trans activists chant “God is Trans” during the Trans Pride parade today in London. pic.twitter.com/xclYlIpw9R — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 8, 2023

They keep pretending they are under attack, but no one’s attacking them.

there must have been 10s of thousands of people marching at trans pride today. the trans community is under attack but it isn’t for a lack of support from londoners 🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/Dz8MqmeIgw — Tomato 🌱 (@TomatoJamSalad) July 8, 2023

