Geraldo Gets Slammed for Tweeting Tucker’s “Full of S**t”

Former Fox News host Geraldo Rivera sent out a nasty tweet about Tucker Carlson. We’d expect nothing less from Geraldo. He said Carlson was “full of sh*t” over his stance on the Ukraine War.

“Due respect to Tucker Carlson, but he’s as full of shit about Ukraine as he was about January 6th,” Geraldo tweeted. “His smiley face doesn’t change fact Russia invaded sovereign Ukraine; 1000’s are dead, including women & children, the world order is assailed, and Putin is a punk.”

Due respect to Tucker Carlson, but he’s as full of shit about Ukraine as he was about January 6th.

His smiley face doesn’t change fact Russia invaded sovereign Ukraine; 1000’s are dead, including women & children, the world order is assailed and Putin is a punk. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 7, 2023

Geraldo was referring to Tucker’s interview with Russell Brand.

Tucker agrees the world order was assailed, but he believes intervention worsened it. He praised Donald Trump for rejecting the war. He told Brand:

That war is reshaping the world. It’s reshaping the economy of the world. It’s reshaping populations.”

“Europe will never be the same because of this war, and it really matters, and Trump alone among popular figures in both parties understands that, and I’m grateful for that.” “Whether he gets the nomination or gets elected, words really matter. Saying something truly out loud matters, and he is saying true things about Ukraine, and God bless him. That’s how I feel.”

Geraldo was just fired from The Five, so he quit the network. He is very left-wing and probably won’t be missed by viewers.

