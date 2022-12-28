Rachel Wants to Silence Those Who Oppose Puberty Blockers, Mutilation Surgeries to Minors

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

The Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine, who is a man pretending to be a woman, called on Big Tech to censor “misinformation” about child sex changes.

Misinformation is anything that disagrees with this guy.

During the address, Levine remarked that health professionals “must continue and expand their work to address health misinformation directly.” He added, “I’d like to just talk briefly about another area of substantial misinformation that is directly impacting health equity in our nation, and that is the health equity of sexual and gender minorities.”

He has all the buzzwords memorized, but he’s a monster. Levine isn’t stupid, IMHO. He knows he shouldn’t be doing this to small children and teens. What do you think?

And we knew this from the get-go. Why would anyone voted for this?

If Jack Posobiec is correct, this is one of the greatest evils one could inflict on children. Taking helpless, confused children to change genders is insanity.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments