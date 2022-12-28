Rachel Wants to Silence Those Who Oppose Puberty Blockers, Mutilation Surgeries to Minors

The Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Rachel Levine, who is a man pretending to be a woman, called on Big Tech to censor “misinformation” about child sex changes.

Misinformation is anything that disagrees with this guy.

During the address, Levine remarked that health professionals “must continue and expand their work to address health misinformation directly.” He added, “I’d like to just talk briefly about another area of substantial misinformation that is directly impacting health equity in our nation, and that is the health equity of sexual and gender minorities.”

He has all the buzzwords memorized, but he’s a monster. Levine isn’t stupid, IMHO. He knows he shouldn’t be doing this to small children and teens. What do you think?

Rachel Levine: We need to “empower” kids to go on puberty blockers and get sex reassignment surgery. Our country is officially advocating for the gender transition of minors under the guise of “empowerment.” This is where we all need to DRAW THE LINE.#GaysAgainstGroomers pic.twitter.com/TzcVFoEZYi — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) July 18, 2022

And we knew this from the get-go. Why would anyone voted for this?

.@RandPaul grills Biden’s HHS Secretary pick Rachel Levine on whether minors should be able to receive life-altering gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy. Levine refuses to answer, giving the same canned answer twice. pic.twitter.com/i4MEsdHhuP — The First (@TheFirstonTV) February 25, 2021

If Jack Posobiec is correct, this is one of the greatest evils one could inflict on children. Taking helpless, confused children to change genders is insanity.

.@JackPosobiec blasts “the dark alliance” between Josh Shapiro, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Rachel Levine for putting minors from the foster system into “gender transition therapy” in the name of making money. pic.twitter.com/ZYLK56QJkc — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 1, 2022

