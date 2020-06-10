Far-left is vandalizing, burning, destroying Christopher Columbus statues

A statue of Christopher Columbus was beheaded in Boston and another was torn down, set on fire, and thrown in a Virginia lake by protesters [vandals] saying the explorer ‘represents genocide.’

Virginia is tearing down every Confederate statue as well. First, they vandalize the statues and the far-left thinks that crime is a good thing.

Actually, Columbus represents the founding of our country, not genocide.

The statue was brought down by protesters in Richmond’s Byrd Park last night with ropes and rolled into a lake.

Overnight in Boston on North End waterfront another Columbus was beheaded. Similar monuments have fallen around the world amid anti-racism protests.

ALL OF OUR HISTORICAL FIGURES WILL BE TORN DOWN

It won’t stop there. There are calls to take down the statues of Founding Fathers and they even want Abe Lincoln’s statue removed.

The radical Democrats network and often do this in different states on cue.

In Antwerp, they are taking down King Leopold because he had slaves while in Sudan [as did everyone else at the time.]

This is what all dictatorships do. They find the failings of historical figures who also did great things and then use it to tear them down. Mao, Hitler, Stalin, ISIS, all destroyed history, traditions, and statues as a beginning salvo to the takeover. As for Columbus, there is no bona fide proof he committed genocide.

