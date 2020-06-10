Seattle Police fled precinct, abandoned it to domestic terrorists

Amid the George Floyd protests and rioting in Seattle, police on Monday abandoned the East Precinct, removing items of value, KCPQ-TV reported. They left it for Antifa and like-minded brown shirts to take over.
Remember WACO or the Utah disasters, and the cowboys in Nevada? The FBI went in and blew away the victims in WACO and Utah, they arrested the cowboys and those people had more rights to the land than these lunatics.
What gives?
Far-left Democrat, former Bernie supporter, Joshua Potash, describes the wonderful results.
When police retreated from Seattle’s Capitol Hill, some people expected chaos.
Instead the new autonomous zone has speeches, free food, and people helping one another.
Here’s a look inside the Capital Hill Autonomous Zone #CHAZ
— Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) June 10, 2020
In truth, it’s what communists do. Stalin, Mao, Hitler, Castro, Chavez, all gave to the poor and others generously to win favor.
Not everyone agrees with Mr. Potash.
Essentially Abandoning a police station? @carmenbest you are a disgrace to the @SeattlePD – nothing but a puppet for @MayorJenny. You have lost the confidence of the public. #RESIGN @jasonrantz @realDonaldTrump @Sakharov https://t.co/aZpFoa3KNc
— Voice of Washington’s Silent Majority 🇺🇸✝️🇮🇱 (@WA_Silenced_Maj) June 9, 2020
THIS WAS BEFORE POLICE FLED
KCPQ journalist, Ms. Kruse said the police are getting ready to abandon the precinct.
Sources tell me @SeattlePD has no plan for what comes next with precinct. No plan to move things back in, etc., or reclaim area. Protesters have dubbed the surrounding blocks an autonomous zone, or more colloquially, “Free Capitol Hill.” #Q13FOX (Image taken Monday) https://t.co/h1bc7m6W4y pic.twitter.com/F7JurM8L2n
— Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 9, 2020
Antifa won’t allow news crew near them, especially Fox News.
In one clip a protester identified Kruse and her colleagues and instructed the growing crowd, “Don’t let ’em get an inch of space!” and said the news crew was “part of the problem.”
The protester got louder and more aggressive: “You ain’t gonna be able to say s**t while I’m next to you!”
As the reporters moved out, the Antifa and Black Lives Matter stalked them.
So glad I caught this beautiful nugget from tonight’s #seattleprotest.. Right before I started screen recording he said “fuck republicans, fuck the police, and fuck fox news!” 🤣🤣 best live stream on IG hands down. #BlackLivesMatter #fuck12 #fuckfoxnews pic.twitter.com/1pd7INdjxt
— Liz (@lizaf15) June 9, 2020
They became more threatening.
“You lost!?” crowd circles around Q13 reporters #seattleprotests pic.twitter.com/429FMjMBMI
— Elizabeth Turnbull (@LizTurnbull5) June 9, 2020
This whole episode is ugly pic.twitter.com/JaRIFWBPnM
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 9, 2020
It might be Brandi Kruse? I don’t know my West Coast TV reporters. Anyway, they were chased into a firehouse. pic.twitter.com/Zvwi1lRQlW
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 9, 2020
IT BELONGS TO RADICAL DEMOCRATS NOW
And back to the CHAZ now, where they’re about to start watching a documentary and have a huge sign that says “This space is now property of the Seattle people.” #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/eArnU1NEy4
— Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 10, 2020
