Far-left mag admits Biden’s further Left than any President in US history









The far-Left New York Magazine admitted that Joe Biden is the furthest Left president in US history and he gets away with it because he pretends he’s a moderate — and the media backs him up.

The magazine references Biden’s top-down management style, but it’s actually dictatorship. The trickery is successfully being foisted on the American people with semantics.

The author, Olivia Nuzzi, writes: But sometimes dumb tactics yield desired outcomes. In March, the Associated Press distributed a memo advising reporters to “avoid” or “use caution” when using the word crisis. “One very real possibility is this strategy works,” the person added. “They may get criticism in think pieces about it, but at his hundred-day mark, Biden is the most liberal president we’ve had — and the public thinks he’s a moderate. That’s a winning strategy to me. They’re willing to accept that you’re gonna write this piece as long as they know that swing voters in Colorado aren’t gonna read it.”

Obviously, Biden’s not liberal. That’s using semantics for a more alarming word — socialist or communist.

CNN’s Stephen Collinson has tried to spin Biden’s extreme agenda as being “moderate radicalism.” Numerous left-wing publications have noted that Biden is governing as if he were socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), The Daily Wire reports.

McConnell will try to defeat him:

Biden hasn’t met with McConnell’s leadership, and McConnell said he was 100% dedicated to stopping the Biden agenda.

McConnell was asked Wednesday if it is concerning that a significant number of GOP voters don’t believe Biden won. “One-hundred percent of my focus is on standing up to this administration,” he responded, reiterating his earlier comments. “What we have in the United States Senate is totally unity from Susan Collins to Ted Cruz in opposition to what the new Biden administration is trying to do to this country.” The response from the Twitter trolls: Mitch is not fit to be in the Senate, claims he’s worried about the Democratic’s are Socialist,what a stupid comment,cause he supported a man that used to be in our WH, that took his order’s from the leader of the most Socialistic Country on earth, Mitch McConnell says his priority is to stop Biden from making America socialist country but he’s ok with himself and big corporations profiting from socialist benefits…go figure McConnell said Biden’s radical socialist agenda time to start calling them what they are trying to do…”Republican radical fascist agenda We’re already a Socialist Country. Get over it. We included some of the comments because these are the irrational arguments Democrats are using. Many of the troll influencers are members of MoveOn or some other far-Left group funded by Soros or a similar deep-pocketed leftist. Former President Trump was sticking to the Constitution and never acted like a dictator. Obama and Biden are the only ones promoting fascism and socialism with their pen and phone. When the writer talks about all these machinations devised by Biden, she is dishonest. They are the divinations of a cabal that surrounds him. Biden’s mind is very limited.

