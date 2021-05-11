Dr. Paul, Carlson seem to expose Fauci’s role in deadly research (videos)









Senator Rand Paul appears to have exposed the funding of gain-of-function research by NIH. He asked Dr. Fauci if he still supported funding the research, who said they never funded the research in Wuhan.

Dr. Paul said two other scientists said they are doing gain-of-function research.

Dr. Paul came armed with a lot of detailed information and told Fauci he is parsing words.

Tucker also addressed the issue Monday night (see belos).

THIS IS GOLD: Anthony Fauci has been exposed by Rand Paul for his hand in ‘gain of function’ research that lead to the weaponization of the Coronavirus. Fauci tried to use semantics to get out of it but failed. Investigate him now pic.twitter.com/BzdAsbRdJ3 — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) May 11, 2021

Tucker Makes the Same Claim

In a monologue Monday, Carlson asserted that Fauci allowed the pandemic to happen by “exploiting a loophole that allowed him to fund research at the Wuhan Lab that likely became COVID-19.”

Tucker pointed to an article by science writer Nicholas Wade that outlines how Fauci approved dangerous research at the Wuhan facility, that many believe led directly to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Tony Fauci had authorized payment for the research. For five years — from 2014 to 2019 — the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci runs, and has for decades, pumped money to a group called the EcoHealth Alliance,” Carlson continued.

“The EcoHealth Alliance, run by a man called Dr. Peter Daszak, contracted with Dr. Shi to conduct gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab,” Tucker further explained.

“Millions of people have died of COVID-19, so it’s not a matter of score-settling or blame-assignment to figure out where it came from. If you want to prevent the next global pandemic, you have to figure out how this one started,” Carlson added, noting “This wouldn’t have happened if Tony Fauci didn’t allow it to happen. That is clear.”

He concluded “In a functional country, there would be a criminal investigation into Tony Fauci’s role in the COVID pandemic that has killed millions and halted our country, changing it forever. So why isn’t there a criminal investigation into Tony Fauci’s role in this pandemic?”

