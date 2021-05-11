US military ship fires 30 warning shots at Iranians (video)









It took 30 warning shots to get Iranian military boats to move away from the US Coast Guard ship this week — again. They were dangerously close. The Iranians turned around and claimed the US ship was provoking them.

Six US Navy ships were escorting a guided missile submarine through the strait when at least 13 armed speedboats of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard approached from behind at high speed.

“They were acting very aggressively,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

At one point, two of the Iranian boats broke away from the others and sped toward some of the US ships, coming dangerously close, the agency said.

The Coast Guard cutter Maui fired the warning shots from a .50-caliber machine gun before the Iranian vessels changed course, The NY Post reported.

Meanwhile, Biden desperately wants to renew the awful nuclear deal.

Watch:

A U.S. Coast Guard Cutter fired approximately 30 warning shots at Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) boats fast approaching a U.S. naval formation in the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. https://t.co/683J87pVx1 pic.twitter.com/xe1HSUyekq — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 11, 2021

