Far-Left Priest Tells Unvaxxed to Stay Away from Christmas Mass

“Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits.” ~ Matthew 7:15–20

Far-Left priest, Father Edward Beck told unvaccinated believers to stay away from Christmas Mass this year. What kind of priest is he? Besides being uninformed, he’s treating the unvaccinated like the untouchables.

The fascist made his comments on CNN and repeated them later.

“Yep. I said it,” he tweeted. “I don’t think unvaccinated people should be gathering in churches for Christmas Eve / Day Masses. ‘Love thy neighbor,’ says the Savior.”⁦

For Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. ~ 2 Corinthians 11:14

“There’s no supply chain shortage of love and compassion. What we are trying to say to people is that you have a social responsibility if you do gather. Christian churches, many are gathering this evening and some are still not requiring vaccinations, which I disagree with,” the priest declared. “I think part of caring for one another, the dictum of Jesus who we celebrate his birthday, is love one another. Show compassion. Show mercy to each other. Sending a message that if we want to act like Jesus in these kinds of times, we take care of one another. And if we are going to gather in celebration we have to do so safely, comfortably, and we have to give to one another the gift of peace, and part of that is health and feeling like we are gathering in a healthy environment.”

“And so, I really hope as people gather in celebration, to celebrate the birth of Christ, who was about mercy and compassion, and love of one another, is that we keep that in mind and it’s not about us,” he continued. “I don’t think there is a reason to say I’m not going to get vaccinated — you know, maybe a health reason, but you can’t come to church today in service of other people. We have a responsibility to one another.”

He’s a leftist collectivist who does not have a degree in science or medicine and he has zero qualifications to make this judgment. You can still spread COV and catch it if you are vaccinated. Most of the people dying now in the UK are VAXXED! This priest has no right to level this evil religious fiat, ignoring peoples’ rights and opinions. This is a man who let the State supersede his belief in God.

Watch:

Yep. I said it. I don’t think unvaccinated people should be gathering in churches for Christmas Eve / Day Masses. “Love thy neighbor,” says the Savior. ⁦@EricaRHill⁩ ⁦@jimsciutto⁩ ⁦@NewDay⁩ @cnn pic.twitter.com/3iCghHpV4I — Father Edward Beck (@FrEdwardBeck) December 24, 2021

Related