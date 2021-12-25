US Warship in Port Over Surge Among 100% Vaxxed Crew

A U.S. Navy warship, the USS Milwaukee, paused its deployment to South America due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its “100 percent immunized” crew.

“USS Milwaukee (LCS 5), a Freedom variant littoral combat ship, remains in port as some Sailors test positive for COVID-19,” the U.S. 4th Fleet said in a statement.

“The crew is 100 percent immunized and all COVID-19 positive Sailors are isolated onboard and away from other crew members. A portion of those infected have exhibited mild symptoms. The vaccine continues to demonstrate effectiveness against serious illness.”

The ship currently remains in port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, located at the southeastern end of Cuba.

Related