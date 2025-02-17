Far-Left Protests in 50 States for Washington’s Birthday

Far-left agitators across the country are planning a day of protests on Monday to demonstrate against President Trump and Elon Musk. The group organizing the protests has hundreds of thousands of followers across various social media platforms. They say they aim to “reclaim” Presidents Day on Monday in order to send a message to the White House.

The far-left routinely defiles US holidays. George Washington was a true American who fought against statists like these protesters.

Since Mr. Trump returned to the White House, there have not been protests anywhere near the size of the ones that sprouted up all over the country eight years ago. There was no million-person march through the nation’s capital.

Democrats are seemingly at a loss as the new Republican trifecta government prepares to enact the president’s agenda largely unimpeded.

Organizers for the 50501 group—which means 50 protests, 50 states, and one movement—are trying to reclaim that sense of resistance.

The group has more than 110,000 followers on Reddit alone and over 200,000 followers across all social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and BlueSky.

The Last 50501 Protest and the Crazy Feminist Lawyer Rep

It started on Reddit and went as expected: it’s a colossal failure. It didn’t hit 50 states; few attended, all under 1,000. Their signs were dumb. Some said “Deport Elon,” and others said “Education Not Deportation,” and “No Human Is Illegal.”

According to Michigan Advance, Michigan state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky said that she underwent surgery earlier this year to become voluntarily sterile. Why? It was out of fear for the future of reproductive healthcare access with President Donald Trump back in office.

A Democrat state lawmaker sterilized herself because she believes Trump might end her “reproductive health care access.”

King Biden Was Fine

The group will kick off its protest on Monday, titled “No Kings on President’s Day: Limit Executive Overreach.”

We had a king with the last administration.

“This is a decentralized movement, and the organizers are working tirelessly to keep information accessible. The key component remains the same: We must limit executive overreach,” the group wrote on its Reddit page ahead of the Monday protests.

“The current administration has made it clear: profits over people. We refuse to stand by while they dismantle our rights, our communities, and our future; we are not just numbers; we are not just consumers; we are the [Marxist] People,” the group says. “We reject fascism; we reject the oligarchy; we reject any system that places profit, power, or privilege over human dignity.”

The Trump administration wants to dismantle waste and fraud, not rights. They are the fascists.

They Want to Get Musk, Too

One organizer with the group told National Public Radio that the protest isn’t just about the president but also his staff. The organizer said that Mr. Musk is very much on the minds of those who plan to take to the streets tomorrow.

“We are still very much calling for the removal of Elon Musk. We find it very concerning that a non-government official has the access that he does,” one activist with the group, Sydney Wilson, told NPR.” And we would like to see the strengthening of anti-discrimination legislation.”

Elon Musk and his team are government workers lawfully appointed by the President. Biden and Obama had czars all over the government.

Paltry Protests

The group held their first protests on February 5 to demonstrate against the administration and Mr. Musk’s role in the executive branch. However, the individual protests were paltry compared to the ones that drew tens of thousands in early 2017. In a statement after that protest occurred, the 50501 organizers said the turnout still heartened them, and that they would be back.

