NY Judge Upholds TRO Banning Trump’s Staff from Treasury

On Friday, New York federal judge Jeannette Vargas upheld a temporary court order prohibiting staff members of President Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency. The DOGE cannot access ‘sensitive’ financial systems with data on millions of Americans.

The DOGE isn’t going through personal files. They’re lying.

Preliminary Injunction Coming

The leftist New York judge has not yet ruled on a preliminary injunction request. The request is by a coalition of 18 Democrat attorneys general.

Vargas is hearing a case led by corrupt New York Attorney General Letitia James and 18 blue-state attorneys general. They don’t want Elon Musk and his team to have access to key payment systems to look for waste and fraud.

Before the hearing began, Attorney General Letitia James told reporters outside the Southern District of New York courthouse, “It’s important that individuals understand that all 18 attorneys general who have filed this action seek to stop a private individual from accessing the information of millions of Americans. Their social security numbers, their tax information, their addresses. No one elected Elon Musk and his minions and no one has allowed him to have access to this information. This is a violation of the separation of powers.”

Musk is a government employee who does not get to look at personal information. He is looking for general fraud and waste in codes. Democrats are desperate to hide this information from the public.

Data Breach Hysteria

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who stood next to James, added, “This is the largest data breach in American history.” Other states whose Democratic attorneys general have signed on to the lawsuit are Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin.

It’s not a data breach. It’s a review conducted by employees hired by the president.

The civil lawsuit challenges a new policy by the Department of the Treasury that expands access to the central payment system of the Bureau of Fiscal Services to “special government employees.” This includes Mr. Musk’s DOGE staffers, who’ve already cut a wide swath through the federal bureaucracy. They are implementing President Trump’s long-promised cost-cutting initiative. The attorneys general argue that access by Mr. Musk’s staff to sensitive data at the Department of the Treasury violates the law. They dramatically claim it poses a “huge cybersecurity risk.”

“All of the States’ residents whose personal identifiable information and sensitive financial information is stored in the payment files that reside within the payment systems are at risk of having that information compromised and used against them,” the attorneys wrote in their lawsuit.

DOGEs aren’t looking at personal information.

Security Clearances Needed

They further argue that such access was previously only granted to a few civil servants with security clearances. The Trump administration could potentially “block federal funds from reaching beneficiaries who do not align with the President’s political agenda.”

Elon Musk has top security clearance due to his SpaceX work.

The attorneys argued that withholding payments, which Congress has already authorized, would exceed the Department of Treasury’s authority. They claim it violates the separation of powers doctrine. Meanwhile, they violate the President’s authority on every issue.

What we have seen so far from US agencies is all US tax dollars are going to radical far-left groups.

Last Saturday, seemingly corrupt U.S. district judge Paul Engelmayer temporarily blocked access to “payment systems or any other data maintained by the Treasury Department.” The exception was “other than civil servants with a need for access to perform their job duties.” This barred DOGE staffers and “any government employee detailed from an agency outside the Treasury Department” from accessing the payment systems. The Manhattan judge wrote the order, which was published at 1 o’clock in the morning.

