Germany’s “Democracy” Arrests People for Insults, Lies & Memes

German authorities raided a residence over an online meme highlighting Germany’s stringent laws on speech.

These laws, which criminalize insults and misinformation (information they don’t like) online, have ignited more debate about free speech versus hate speech prevention.

This weekend, Vice President Vance criticized CBS’s Margaret Brennan for linking the Holocaust with the weaponization of free speech. Margaret Brennan claimed on Sunday morning television that the Nazi Holocaust happened because “free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide.”

Bonkers

Reporter Michael Tracey writes, She claims the Nazi Holocaust occurred because “free speech was weaponized” in Germany, thus making Vance’s comments all the more worrisome. Recasting the Holocaust as a consequence of excessive free speech is just totally bonkers.

Yes, that is totally bonkers.

Utterly bizarre assertion from Margaret Brennan. She claims the Nazi Holocaust occurred because “free speech was weaponized” in Germany, thus making Vance’s comments all the more worrisome. Recasting the Holocaust as a consequence of excessive free speech is just totally bonkers pic.twitter.com/2vefGlzT6s — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 16, 2025

Germany proved Vice President Vance was correct in his Munich speech and that the US must never abandon free speech for hate speech laws.

Germany didn’t like a German man’s meme, so they took his electronics, and he will likely go to prison:

Thank the Lord that America has freedom of speech! https://t.co/DNvWldUXPj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

German prosecutors say insults, gossip, memes, and lies are crimes:

CBS: “Is posting an insult a crime?”

German prosectors: “Yes”

CBS: “Is it a crime to repost a lie?”

German prosecutors: “Yes” pic.twitter.com/UABb2ch90v — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 17, 2025

Here’s UK:

British police and a psychologist showed up in a man’s home because he had written on social media “Christians must stand up” after Islamist attack. In UK and Europe there is no freedom of speech, JD Vance is right. pic.twitter.com/PDmmPGhlcc — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) February 17, 2025



The Democracies of the West:

The castration of the West is nearly complete. It’s astounding. https://t.co/JUh9AF5Pf0 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) February 17, 2025

Here’s more of this guy.

Yes, you are correct. He laughed during Trump’s UN speech in 2018, but he’s certainly not laughing now! pic.twitter.com/bNT5U4TzQo — Cillian (@CilComLFC) February 17, 2025

He thinks President Zelensky upholds their values. He won’t allow elections, he imprisons or kills opponents, abandons all parties except his, imprisons priests, wouldn’t allow Russian heritage in the parts of Ukraine filled with Russian-born people, and has the most corrupt government in Europe.

Watch Vance go Full Metal Jacket on the tyrannical EU:

Watch every second of VP JD Vance laying a blowtorch to globalism and censorship at the Munich Security Conference. It is very much worth your time.pic.twitter.com/8rSNbiOsoL — Rob Smith (@robsmithonline) February 14, 2025

