Germany’s “Democracy” Arrests People for Insults, Lies & Memes

M Dowling
German authorities raided a residence over an online meme highlighting Germany’s stringent laws on speech.

These laws, which criminalize insults and misinformation (information they don’t like) online, have ignited more debate about free speech versus hate speech prevention.

This weekend, Vice President Vance criticized CBS’s Margaret Brennan for linking the Holocaust with the weaponization of free speech. Margaret Brennan claimed on Sunday morning television that the Nazi Holocaust happened because “free speech was weaponized to conduct a genocide.”

Bonkers

Reporter Michael Tracey writes, She claims the Nazi Holocaust occurred because “free speech was weaponized” in Germany, thus making Vance’s comments all the more worrisome. Recasting the Holocaust as a consequence of excessive free speech is just totally bonkers.

Yes, that is totally bonkers.

Germany proved Vice President Vance was correct in his Munich speech and that the US must never abandon free speech for hate speech laws.

Germany didn’t like a German man’s meme, so they took his electronics, and he will likely go to prison:

German prosecutors say insults, gossip, memes, and lies are crimes:

Here’s UK:


The Democracies of the West:

Here’s more of this guy.

He thinks President Zelensky upholds their values. He won’t allow elections, he imprisons or kills opponents, abandons all parties except his, imprisons priests, wouldn’t allow Russian heritage in the parts of Ukraine filled with Russian-born people, and has the most corrupt government in Europe.

Watch Vance go Full Metal Jacket on the tyrannical EU:


