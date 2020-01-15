Fascist Twitter Mob Attempts to Destroy Vince Vaughn

In case you missed it, actor Vince Vaughn shared a private suite with the President and the First Lady during the LSU-Clemson game on Sunday. He politely shook hands with the President and talked with them for a brief time. They were all watching the game.

So what, you say?

Ask the Twitter fascists who now want him destroyed and his career ruined.

Let’s just interject here that the media hasn’t said a word against the mob or in Vaughn’s defense. These are their peeps.

The Washington Examiner writer Siraj Hashmi joke-tweeted out, “Ladies and gentlemen, I regret to inform you, Vince Vaughn is canceled.” He was mocking the cancel culture but a lot of fascists really did want to cancel him.

FASCIST DEM NUTS TRY TO CANCEL VINCE VAUGHN

Frederick Joseph, a Black man who supports the Black Panthers, tweeted, “I’m not sure why people are surprised by Vince Vaughn willingly spending time with Trump. He’s a wealthy white guy, the assumption should be that all of them are MAGA until proven differently.”

Not too bigotted, are we Fred?

Barbara Mills, who claims to be a ‘world citizen’, tweeted, “Vaughn is shaking the hand of the man who was hell-bent on destroying not just our democracy, but our survival in the world community.”

She’s of the world without Vince Vaughn and Donald Trump.

Insane fascist blogger Bill Palmer, of the barely-heard-of ‘Palmer Report’, wrote, “Vince Vaughn had the chance to stand up to a rapist, traitor, and child murderer, and instead he enthusiastically shook Donald Trump’s hand. Fuck em both.”

Fascist Scott Dworkin tweeted, “No, I’m not gonna “give Vince Vaughn a break.” There are two sides. America’s side, and Trump’s side. You can’t be on both. Vaughn chose to be on the wrong side of history, joining the dwindling crowd of unhinged Trump cult members. All sane Americans will never ever forget that.”

Dworkin will decide what the right side is.

This Kremer person doesn’t give a you-know-what, tweeting, Let me just say that I never gave a fuck about Vince Vaughn to begin with. Seriously, I don’t find him funny and I’ve disliked him as an actor for years. I’m not even sure I spelled his name right and I don’t even care enough to do a google search.”

At least he stayed out of it.

We are concerned that Trump colluded with The Wedding Crasher, however.

The attack seems to have died out quickly and Vaughn will survive.

VAUGHN’S NOT A REPUBLICAN

Vaughn isn’t even a Republican. Reportedly, he’s a Libertarian.

If you talk with Trump, if you wear a hat supporting him, if you shake his hand, you will be destroyed. That’s fascism. Where is the media on this? Where was the New York Times, Washington Post, the networks CNN, MSNBC? Oh, I keep forgetting, they agree with these loons.

Let’s not forget all the trouble Ellen DeGeneres got into for talking with George Bush. It happens to anyone who is nice to the right. The right must be completely dehumanized.

Is everyone sick of these OFFENDED people yet?

WOW, LOOK WHAT VINCE DID!

Vince Vaughn is the number three trending topic in America because, gasp, he shook hands with President Trump at last night’s LSU-Clemson game. And left wingers are outraged. Really. pic.twitter.com/cgDlwS5Sdm — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 14, 2020

All #VinceVaughn is doing is having a conversation. That this offends and triggers the left is ridiculous. He’s known to lean right, he is behaving civilly, and I’m guessing he could not give a shit that people are freaking out about this. I just became a bigger Vince Vaugh fan. https://t.co/XfHHP7fUIO — Katelyn Costello (@kcostello1232) January 14, 2020