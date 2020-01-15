Gen’l Flynn files to withdraw guilty plea after prosecutors demand he lie

General Michael Flynn is reportedly filing a motion to withdraw his guilty plea after he says prosecutors acted in “bad faith.” His attorney says the prosecutors asked for a prison sentence after he was told to lie on demand.

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn moved Tuesday to withdraw his guilty plea for lying to the FBI in the Russia probe, citing “bad faith” by the government. This comes days after the government withdrew its recommendation for no prison time based on him not fulfilling his obligations and annoying them.

BACKGROUND

Flynn pleaded guilty on Dec. 1, 2017, to making false statements during a Jan. 24, 2017 meeting with FBI agents regarding his interactions with Russia’s ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Prosecutors said he provided “substantial” assistance and should receive no jail time.

On Dec. 18, 2018, Flynn’s sentencing hearing, he pulled out when it seemed Judge Emmet Sullivan was going to hand down a prison sentence.

Flynn hired a new legal team this year and fought the government, requesting information he feels would help his case.

The prosecutors then reversed their recommendation for no jail time.

It won’t be easy — if it’s even possible. He’s tripling down on a strategy that the judge has rejected.

Flynn says he’s innocent, and Judge Sullivan has said before that the court can’t accept a guilty plea from someone who says he’s innocent.

He wants a trial, with discovery.

SIDNEY POWELL ACCUSES GOV’T OF DEMANDING FLYNN LIE

His attorney Sidney Powell tweeted, “We just filed a Motion to Withdraw the plea of @GenFlynn because the government acted in bad faith, with vindictiveness, and breached the plea agreement pursuant to which he has cooperated fully at great personal expense and “held back nothing” according to #prosecuters until @GenFlynn refused to LIE on demand from #prosecutors in EDVA in Rafiekian case. Van Grack exploded–now his new sentencing memo seeks to send #Flynn to prison #BadFaith

THIS IS THE FILING

New filing in United States v. Mike Flynn: Withdraw Plea of Guiltyhttps://t.co/BFV2S6kvLT pic.twitter.com/weFJDkxHEw — Big Cases Bot (@big_cases) January 15, 2020