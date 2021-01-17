Thought leader David Horowitz: ‘We’re in the first stages of a fascist state’

Famous conservative thinker and author David Horowitz, a reformed communist, sent out an alarming warning on Newsmax last night. He believes that Democrats are trying to “criminalize” the First Amendment rights of Americans as the nation is in “the initial stages to becoming a fascist state.”

Appearing on Newsmax TV’s “The Count” Saturday night with Tom Basile, Horowitz, a prominent Jewish conservative, warned that Christians are set to see increasing persecution as the Democrats control Washington.

People should have guessed that outcome from the way Democrats handled the COV response. You can gamble, go to pot stores, shop at Walmarts, but you can’t go to church or a synagogue?

ANTI-CHRISTIAN FASCISTS

Horowitz said the Democratic Party had embraced an anti-Christian agenda that was vigorously implemented by Barack Obama, “the most anti-Christian, most anti-religious president in history.”

“The problem, outside the persecution of any group, is bad, is this country was founded on Christian principles,” Horowitz noted. The principle of freedom of conscience has been under assault for generations now, he said. Horowitz brought up the case of a baker who had every right under the 1st Amendment not to make a cake that went against his conscience. Eight years later, after winning a Supreme Court case, he is still being hounded by the LGBTQ mafia. Horowitz mentioned the case of terrible former mayor Pete Buttigieg who is a bigot. After VP Pence said he was a great mayor (he wasn’t), Buttigieg started to attack Pence over his religion. The former mayor had no problem lying about Pence’s beliefs. Democrats are trying to criminalize questioning an election issue, yet they have questioned every election won by Republicans for decades. Mr. Horowitz also mentioned that Democrats are blowing up the riot in D.C. all out of proportion. As we have reported, he believes it is their Reichstag Fire. David Horowitz authored a new book, the bestselling “Dark Agenda: The War to Destroy Christian America.”

<

Related