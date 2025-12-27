Gov. Walz Creates a New Handout for His Voting Blocs

As Somalis and others were discovered robbing our welfare system blind, Gov. Tim Walz shamelessly created another welfare program that is open to Somalis and illegal aliens.

He wins political points by stealing from people to pay off others. Walz would keep giving away money that doesn’t belong to him until one day, no one has any money to give.

No matter what he does, Walz will not pay the price as long as he has the power of 100,000 Somalis behind him who use him as their useful idiot. He also has the government workers who are recipients of his wealth redistribution theft.

I don’t think he will pay any price for Somali fraud.

Tim Walz is a crook https://t.co/Lkaq0CiBTI — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2025

This young reporter, Nick Shirley, found the daycares defrauding Minnesota and the federal government. Federal funds need to be cut off.