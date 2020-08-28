Father, stepdaughter shot in the head over a fender-bender

A South Carolina fender bender ended in the murder of a father and his college-aged stepdaughter.

Charles Nicholas Wall, 45, and his stepdaughter Laura Ashley Anderson, 21, were shot and killed following a car accident on Monday in Georgetown, South Carolina. A third shooting victim, Paul McConnell, survived the road rage attack, according to WPDE-TV.

Charles Wall and Laura Anderson were shot in the head, execution-style. Laura Anderson was soon to start school so she could be a teacher like her mom.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, 23, from Moncks Corner.

THE STORY

Mr. Wall went to Ms. Anderson’s home with keys when she accidentally locked herself out of her new home as she prepared for college.

Wall’s car was allegedly rear-ended as he turned into the driveway of Anderson’s home. Walters reportedly got out of his vehicle and shot Wall, Anderson, and McConnell.

Walters killed these innocent people over a fender-bender.

“It actually happened in her yard, waiting for the keys to get to her,” Lynn Lambert, a close friend of the family, told WPDE-TV.

Wall was shot at least twice in the head and torso, Fox News reported. Anderson was shot at least once in the head. A third man who stopped to help was also shot but survived.

Walters fled the scene on foot but was caught.

Anderson was described as “sweet” and the kind of person who would do anything for anybody.

MRS. WALL DOESN’T KNOW HOW TO GO FORWARD

Kimberly Wall, Laura’s mother and wife of Charles, told WMBF-TV, “I’m having to bury one of my children and my husband. It’s such a freak thing. I don’t know why this would happen. I just don’t understand. It’s just devastating. I don’t know how we’re going to go forward.”

Kimberly Wall remembered how her daughter always said, “I love you.” “She said, ‘You should always say I love you when you leave because something might happen.’ She would say, ‘I love you, mom,’ and if I did not immediately say it she’d say, ‘I love you, mom,’ just to make sure I said it back and I’d say, ‘I love you too Laura,'” Kimberly recalled.

“My husband Nick loved everybody. He would do anything for anybody,” Kimberly Wall said of her husband. “He was loving and had a heart of gold.”

“Every morning, Nick Wall would wait on me to wake up so he could put his arm around me or grab my hand. We’d chat a bit before getting ready for work,” Kimberly Wall wrote on Facebook. “This is the 3rd morning without him. Without his arm around me. Without him holding my hand. Without his hug and kiss before leaving or when arriving home. I am so lost.”

“Most mornings, Laura would call or text to see if we had made coffee. She’d ask me to bring her some on my way to town but usually would follow up with, ‘Never mind, I’ll come down there,'” she continued. “The flavored creamer she bought on Sunday is in my fridge waiting for her to come make her cup of coffee. I miss that morning phone call or text. I miss my baby. My beautiful girl. It is not an exaggeration or bias to say that two of the most genuine, loving, compassionate people in the world were taken from me on Monday. Were taken from their families and friends. I am broken-hearted.”

