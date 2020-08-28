NBA’s turning courts into voting locations & adding social justice initiatives

The Chinese Communist Party-aligned NBA will return to work Saturday but only because they will get more of their social justice initiatives. Allegedly, this will stop systemic racism, which doesn’t exist.

We have no systemic rules or laws that are racist. There are racist people but the systems are fine.

In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBA players union executive director Michele Roberts reported having “a candid, impassioned and productive conversation yesterday between NBA players, coaches and team governors regarding next steps to further our collective efforts and actions in support of social justice and racial equality.”

Out of their great beneficence, players agreed to play, with the understanding that the league will make further commitments.

The NBA and its players have agreed to immediately establish a social justice coalition, with representatives from players, coaches, and governors, that will be focused on a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform.

Social justice is communism.

I just want to know when they are going to stop all the murders in Chicago and other inner-city hellholes.

In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID. If a deadline has passed, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards.

What are COVID communities? Where they all go out and protest and loot together?

You will be brainwashed in every aspect of your life, including sports and entertainment. Weak people will continue to give in to these leftists.