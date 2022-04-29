Fauci and Psaki Should Be Referred to Biden’s Disinformation Board

We have some disinformation for the new DHS Disinformation Governance Board and the disinformation comes from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of NIAID and the White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Dr. Fauci said the pandemic is over and followed that up with the pandemic isn’t over. He also believes the courts shouldn’t hold sway over his recommendations for mandates. The White House press secretary agrees.

WE’RE OUT OF THE PANDEMIC PHASE BUT WE’RE NOT

Dr. Fauci on Tuesday told PBS’s Jody Woodruff that the US is “out of the pandemic phase.”

“We are certainly right now in this country out of the pandemic phase,” Fauci said. “Namely we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We are at a low level right now.”

“So, if you’re saying, are we out of the pandemic phase in this country, we are. What we hope to do, I don’t believe, and I have spoken about this widely, we’re not going to eradicate this virus,” he said. “If we can keep that level very low, and intermittently vaccinate people — and I don’t know how often that would have to be.”

Then Jen Psaki weighed in. “COVID isn’t over, and the pandemic isn’t over,” Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

Dr. Fauci got the message. He then corrected his comments with NPR and said he meant the “acute phase” is over. The 4-time vaxxed doctor also dropped out of White House Correspondent’s dinner because the pandemic isn’t over.

This is the doctor who tells us we can’t question him. The First Amendment tells me otherwise.

Even more ridiculous, Joe Biden won’t eat at the dinner because the pandemic isn’t over but will attend.

The insanity doesn’t stop there. The Eco-Health Alliance President Peter Daszak, the sketchy doctor tied to the Wuhan lab, wrote a paper for the PLOS biology journal and suggested making it a hate crime to criticize Fauci.

These people are Stalinists and truth be told, no one listens to Dr. Fauci any more.

THE DOCTOR THINK HE’S ABOVE THE COURTS

Fauci thinks his alleged expertise puts him above the law.

Anthony Fauci: “It’s a bad precedent” for the Judicial Branch to check the authority of the Biden administration on mandates because they lack “expertise” pic.twitter.com/Mkb0ZtiFoW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2022

PSAKI CAN’T THINK OF A REASON TO OPPOSE THE DISINFORMATION BOARD

Jen Psaki was asked about the objective of the Board. With her usual snide attitude, she claimed she wasn’t sure “who opposes the effort.”

As we said, the First Amendment opposes.

PSAKI: “It sounds like the objective of the board is to prevent disinformation and misinformation from traveling around the country in a range of communities. I’m not sure who opposes that effort.” pic.twitter.com/Z4xOv46RLT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 28, 2022

You can see why we plan to recommend Dr. Fauci and Mrs. Psaki to Biden’s new Stalinist disinformation board.

Related