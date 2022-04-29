The WHO Demands Elon Musk Tackle Vax Misinformation

The WHO has a message for Elon Musk: he has a “huge responsibility” to tackle vaccine misinformation on Twitter, a WHO official says according to the Business Insider.

During a virtual conference Tuesday, a reporter asked WHO officials whether having Musk in charge of Twitter could hinder its efforts to curb vaccine misinformation online. It’s not just Twitter but all social media platforms that need to address misinformation, according to Dr. Mike Ryan, executive of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme.

Experts told Insider Elon’s approach to free speech, which he defined in a tweet as “that which matches the law,” could potentially inflame misinformation and hate speech on the platform.

What?

And, why does he have that responsibility and who are they to decide that he does? Up until now, Twitter was a platform that Dr. Fauci could run amok on, and they want that to continue no doubt.

