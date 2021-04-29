Fauci called out for “hating children” and “blood-boiling nonsense”









Dr. Anthony Fauci was called out for ‘blood-boiling nonsense’ after continuing to say children should wear masks outside.

White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci was hit with serious criticism again Wednesday after insisting children wear masks while playing outdoors. This is despite the fact that repeated studies show outdoor transmission of coronavirus is virtually nil.

In an interview on the “TODAY” show Wednesday morning, co-host Savannah Guthrie asked Fauci why her daughter still had to wear her “little mask” getting off of the school bus but Guthrie, having been vaccinated with at least one dose, didn’t have to wear one.

“When are kids going to be able to take off those masks and be able to play on the playground?” Guthrie asked.

Because children are unvaccinated, Fauci responded, they are “more at risk” out in the community and should therefore keep their masks on. Until the community levels of infection “goes way down,” he said, children should remain cautious.

Don’t waste your time hating this silly man, just ignore him.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz tweeted that Fauci’s remarks were “blood-boiling nonsense.”

This is total, complete, blood-boiling nonsense and contradicts Fauci’s comment on Sunday that “The risk when you’re outdoors – which we have been saying all along – is extremely low.” It’s low for everyone but especially for kids. Stop listening to this man. https://t.co/PnmjuCUIwG — Karol Markowicz (@karol) April 28, 2021

He was also called out for hating children.

I wish I hated anything as much as Fauci hates children https://t.co/CPPhh0MVj9 — F. Bill McMorris (@FBillMcMorris) April 28, 2021

