Derek Chauvin case was about social change?









The Derek Chauvin case became a case about systemic race and social change. It was made into an indictment of white people even though there was no charge of racism in this case — none. There was no evidence of it.

Derek Chauvin was used to forward a hard-Left agenda. Of that, there is no doubt. Thus our concerns that the trial was unfair.

We already commented on juror 52’s comments, but this is an interesting addendum.

Were the jurors asked to deliberate social “change” or were they asked to follow the law? https://t.co/5B245UU7hL — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 28, 2021

He wants the Chauvin case to drive reforms. Full interview:

