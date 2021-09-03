Fauci eyes MU, the meaning of full vaccination, and Pfizer has 2 pills a day

















MU is here! The new variant is in our hemisphere, and Fauci is watching it.

“We’re paying attention to it, we take everything like that seriously, but we don’t consider it an immediate threat right now,” Fauci said Thursday during a White House COVID response press briefing [watch the clip below].

HE EXPLAINS WHAT IT MEANS TO BE FULLY VACCINATED

“I must say from my own experience as an immunologist, I would not at all be surprised that the adequate full regimen for vaccination will likely be three doses,” Fauci said, saying that he believes three doses will be in order to increase immune support against the coronavirus.

“If it is durable, then you’re going to have very likely a three-dose regimen being the routine regimen,” Fauci added.

At the same time, Pfizer is developing two pills a day to go with the potential three vaccines a year. Will we have to take those also to go about our daily lives?

We need more pharmaceutical billionaires?

Watch:

Dr. Fauci says he would be “not at all be surprised” if three vaccine doses becomes the “adequate, full regimen” for protection from COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/PsQKb0gzkn — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2021

Related















