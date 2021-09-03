Biden panders, complains, ‘goes blank,’ and then trails off

















During a meeting with rabbis prior to the Jewish holiday season, Joe Biden hoped to pander, telling the holy men about his Catholic daughter’s wedding to a ‘Jewish young man.’

“We wanted to have a co-confessional wedding,” Biden said. “We had a huppah on the altar, and we had a co- … It was co-officiated. Now some of you aren’t gonna like this, but it was co-officiated by a Catholic priest, as well as a Jewish rabbi.”

Biden wanted ‘On Eagle’s Wings’ played but complained it never was played. Instead, a Jewish song was played — you know, the one with the chairs up.

“I only asked one thing … There’s a hymn, my favorite hymn in the Catholic Church based on a psalm. I asked if that hymn in the Catholic Church … and they played, my mind is going blank now, what’s the song that is played when everybody is on the chair?” Biden said, appearing confused. “I can’t remember it. Anyway … I said, ‘What the hell’s going on here?’ I just had one little favor, just that they play ‘Eagle’s Wings.'”

[The chairs up – the Hoopa, the necessary legal part of the marriage]

His mind then trailed off.

This is the guy with the nukes.

Biden’s brain snaps as he tries to remember his *own* daughter’s wedding & pander to rabbis: “My mind is going blank now, what is the song that is played, with everybody around the chairs, up? I can’t remember— anyways I’m taking too much of your time.” This is soooo painful. pic.twitter.com/RUQes43dXl — Benny (@bennyjohnson) September 2, 2021

