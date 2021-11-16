Fauci: Get Boosted or Wear a Mask to Thanksgiving Dinner

















Medical tyrant Anthony Fauci is informing the American people about what they “can” and “can’t” do for the holidays.

“If you get vaccinated and your family’s vaccinated, you can feel good about enjoying a typical Thanksgiving, Christmas with your family and close friends,” Fauci pontificated.

Ah, how nice of him to say that, but, alas, we must get boosters now.

However, the goal posts will keep moving as long as Fauci is an every-present presence.

“We unfortunately still have the dynamics of infection in the community of about 70,000 new cases per day. So, when you go to indoor congregate settings, go the extra mile, be safe, wear a mask. But when you’re with your family at home, goodness, enjoy it with your parents, your children, your grandparents,” he added.

“There’s no reason not to do that. This will end…We’re not gonna be going through this indefinitely. How quickly we get to the end depends on us. How well we vaccinate, how well we get boosted, and how well we do the kinds of things to protect ourselves,” Dr. Wrong concluded.

