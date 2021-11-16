Massive Melbourne Protests Against Tryannical Vax Mandates, US Media Silent [Videos]

















There was a massive protest in Melbourne over the weekend.

Thousands of protesters marched in anger over mandatory vaccination and the state government’s proposed pandemic laws.

This marks the third Saturday in a row demonstrators have taken to the streets of Melbourne to voice their opposition to the laws and vaccinations.

Reuters offered this:

A reporter at The Age posted video on Twitter of a protester carrying a mock gallows with three nooses hanging from it, and the newspaper showed a protester carrying a poster depicting Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with a Hitler moustache and the hashtag #DictatorDan.

“We’re being governed by insane medical bureaucrats,” Craig Kelly, former Liberal Party member of parliament and now the leader of United Australia Party, told the rally, media reported.

The US media is silent on these worldwide protests. They don’t want Americans getting any ideas as the tyrants take away our Bill of Rights.

NOW – Tens of thousands protest in #Melbourne against new pandemic law that would give the executive indefinite emergency powers to “protect public health”.pic.twitter.com/mMgHSY4ICz — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 13, 2021

Today’s Melbourne protest against the pandemic bill. pic.twitter.com/EofF5GQ7gG — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 13, 2021

You won’t see this in the news. 50,000+ Australians protest in Melbourne for an end to COVID mandates and a return to normal. pic.twitter.com/d87FB123Yp — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 14, 2021

Related















