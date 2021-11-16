Massive Melbourne Protests Against Tryannical Vax Mandates, US Media Silent [Videos]

There was a massive protest in Melbourne over the weekend.
Thousands of protesters marched in anger over mandatory vaccination and the state government’s proposed pandemic laws.
This marks the third Saturday in a row demonstrators have taken to the streets of Melbourne to voice their opposition to the laws and vaccinations.
Reuters offered this:
A reporter at The Age posted video on Twitter of a protester carrying a mock gallows with three nooses hanging from it, and the newspaper showed a protester carrying a poster depicting Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with a Hitler moustache and the hashtag #DictatorDan.
“We’re being governed by insane medical bureaucrats,” Craig Kelly, former Liberal Party member of parliament and now the leader of United Australia Party, told the rally, media reported.
The US media is silent on these worldwide protests. They don’t want Americans getting any ideas as the tyrants take away our Bill of Rights.
NOW – Tens of thousands protest in #Melbourne against new pandemic law that would give the executive indefinite emergency powers to “protect public health”.pic.twitter.com/mMgHSY4ICz
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 13, 2021
Today’s Melbourne protest against the pandemic bill. pic.twitter.com/EofF5GQ7gG
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 13, 2021
You won’t see this in the news.
50,000+ Australians protest in Melbourne for an end to COVID mandates and a return to normal. pic.twitter.com/d87FB123Yp
— Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 14, 2021
A 17 year old speaking out against the Pandemic Bill at the Melbourne protest today – no doubt a future leader!! #KillTheBill #COVID19 #SackDanAndrews #Melbourne #PandemicBill #Melbourneprotest #VoteThemOut @_davidlimbrick pic.twitter.com/blA2AGz1CQ
— Jim Mellas (@jimmellas) November 13, 2021
Melbourne Protest
Crowds are huge, bigger than last week.#KillTheBill #SackDanAndrews pic.twitter.com/4W93lPTRxW
— The Juggernaut (@TheJuggernaut88) November 13, 2021
I bet they regret turning in their guns after some asbestos in obstetrics false flag kabuki.
There is one silver lining of the “crisis” from the COV-LARP, the CPUSA/CCP comrades collective can’t concentrate on rounding up the guns.
All of mine sank to the bottom of Lake Wonkachoby during a boating mishap.
“The whole apparatus for spreading knowledge, the schools and the press, wireless and cinema, will be used exclusively to spread those views which, whether true or false, will strengthen the belief in the rightness of the decisions taken by the authority; and all information that might cause doubt or hesitation will be withheld.”
Friedrich Hayek, The Road to Serfdom (1944)