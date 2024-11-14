Fauci Had $15M in Security & a Chauffeur While RFK Had Zero

Dr. Fauci, who retired as one of the highest-paid federal civil servants, had $15,000,000 in taxpayer-funded security after he retired as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He frequently claimed the right was threatening him and his family.

According to Daily Wire, the services were provided between January 4, 2023, and September 20, 2024. The government watchdog organization Open The Books, which states its mission is to “work hard to capture and post all disclosed spending at every level of government – federal, state, and local,” found the evidence in a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via a Freedom of Information Act request.

It looks like Jordan Schachtel gathered the information first. He also mentioned RFK Jr., who got nothing.

In media interviews about his security detail, Dr Fauci said the costs are necessary and justified because of threats he has received from what he describes as the “extreme radical right.” As detailed in a Newsweek report, a FOIA request revealed 34 instances of threatening language leveled at RFK Jr., including text messages that read, “How about you f*** off or I’ll come to your event and shoot every single person who attends..Execution style and i’ll broadcast the entire shooting on live TV.” [sic]

Why was Fauci granted a year and a half of federal protection – a situation seemingly unique to federal bureaucrats – while a prominent president candidate went without it?

We should also mention that Donald Trump had poor security and was almost killed.

Fauci is worth $11 million, not counting all his patents and awards.

We paid $20,000 a day for a personal chauffeur and security. He should be in prison.

WHY WAS $15 MILLION SPENT ON FAUCI’S SECURITY?@JeremyPortnoy discovered this startling overspending with FOIA, and how Fauci is no longer a federal employee.@Stinchfield1776 pic.twitter.com/xgHLxwId2u — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 9, 2024

