Jack Smith Will Quit Before He’s Fired & Will Leave a Nasty Report

Now that Donald Trump is president-elect, the cases against him, including those brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith, are probably winding down.

Yesterday, it was reported that Smith will resign before Trump takes office on January 20, an excellent idea on his part. This way, he can’t be fired, and it saves Donald Trump from writing out a pink slip. His team of lawfare rats is leaving, too.

Donald Trump promised to fire him “within two seconds” of taking office.

According to the New York Times, since taking office two years ago, Mr. Smith has operated under the principle that not even a powerful ex-president is above the law[fare]. Now, he finds himself on the defensive as he rushes to wind down a pair of complex investigations slowed by the courts [to give Trump due process] and ultimately made moot by Mr. Trump’s electoral victory [the people have spoken].

The Times reports that Mr. Smith’s office is still developing its plan for ending the cases, and unforeseen circumstances—such as judicial rulings or decisions by other government officials—could alter his intended timeline.

Smith is planning a nasty final report.

The election’s outcome spelled the end of the federal cases against Mr. Trump since Justice Department policy has long held that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted for crimes.

According to the Times, as he prepares for his last act as special counsel, Mr. Smith’s ultimate audience will not be a jury but the public.

No one of significance will read it.

A new day is ahead, a much brighter one.

