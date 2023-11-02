Fauci Lab Experimented with Wuhan’s Coronavirus in 2018

In 2018, a year before the pandemic hit, the National Institute of Health lab in Montana conducted experiments with bats. According to their report, the experiments focused on the spread of the virus. It was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases intramural research program under NIH and Doctor Fauci.

It’s important to note that a year before the pandemic, the virus was shipped in from the Wuhan Lab.

COVID-19 was first reported in China in late 2019.

The Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana, which conducted the experiments, was looking to find out if the WIV1-coronavirus could infect and replicate in a group of 12 Egyptian fruit bats. The bats came from a Maryland zoo [a crummy roadside zoo with animal care violations.]

The Daily Mail reported that scientists took samples from the bats’ noses and throats and measured their temperatures and body weight. On days 3, 7, and 28, four of the bats were euthanized, and their body parts were collected for analysis. They also analyzed white blood cell count and antibodies. They concluded that the virus was unable to cause a robust infection and it would be specific to some bat species but not others.

MATT GAETZ EXPLAINS IN THE CLIP

Matt Gaetz on Fauci’s Newly Revealed Coranavirus Experiments in Montana “The research was a joint venture between the NIH’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories & the Wuhan Institute of Virology, specifically with their collaborator Ralph Baric”pic.twitter.com/OYtbK4DmCE — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 2, 2023

Doctor Fauci made it impossible for people to even suggest that the virus came from a gain-of-function experiment.

The White Coat Waste Project, a watchdog group, uncovered the information. They are now using the Freedom of Information Act to request more details.

The White Coat Waste Project has been fighting to stop sending American tax dollars overseas to fund dangerous virus research.

TIME TO ARREST DR. FAUCI

To sum up, according to the report, the bats were taken out of a wildlife preserve and zoo in Maryland. The White Coast Waste site reported that the “crummy roadside zoo” has a history of “animal care violations.” The bats were shipped off to an NIH-funded facility to experiment using gain-of-function under Dr. Fauci’s guidance.

Dr. Fauci warns that he has “nightmares about the next inevitable pandemic.” Why is it inevitable? What other experiments has he been funding all over the country? And in China, and who knows where else – maybe Ukraine?

So, when do we arrest Dr. Fauci and all his aides and boss, too? At the least, they lied before Congress, and at their worst, they killed a lot of people unnecessarily.

Joni Ernst Tweeted She’s Working to Stop These Dangerous Experiments

I’m fighting to stop the madness and end the waste of taxpayer $. https://t.co/i5UV0RTGTw — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) October 31, 2023

