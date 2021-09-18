Fauci leaks Biden’s next vaccine mandate and it’s true tyranny

















But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. ~ Thomas Jefferson

The federal government is supposed to defend and protect the rights of Americans in the Constitution. Our government no longer does that. It does the opposite.

Thomas Jefferson said, “When tyranny becomes law, rebellion becomes duty.” We are now living in a tyrannical government. Biden’s nationwide vaccine mandate, and use of corporations as an arm of government, is a most unconstitutional executive action. A government cannot mandate Americans to inject themselves with a drug.

Joe Biden is trying to take power over our health and what drugs we take. We must fight this.

Biden’s original unconstitutional order mandated that all healthcare workers get the shot. He made NO allowances for natural immunity.

Biden is also forcing businesses employing more than 100 workers to fire anyone who refuses to get the shot he will inflict massive fines. About 100 million Americans fall under this mandate. Joe Biden is claiming he has the right to decide what goes into peoples’ bodies.

This is insane.

According to Anthony Fauci himself, the administration is working on a domestic travel vaccine passport requirement. This would require that all Americans traveling across state lines first prove that they are vaccinated. Biden is literally trying to eliminate your freedom of movement.

🚨Fauci: Vaccine passports for domestic US travel “seriously being considered” pic.twitter.com/jAAsc2V4x7 — Alexander Higgins (@kr3at) September 14, 2021

This is what they did in Soviet East Berlin. You needed a passport to go from neighborhood to neighborhood.

Biden tyranny is the kind of tyranny you see under socialist/communist dictatorships. If Biden wins on this, that’s what the United States will become.

Joe Biden has violated his oath in this and in so many other ways, including the open borders. He is destroying our Bill of Rights or the people behind the curtain are.

If Joe Biden seizes this power for the government, there will be no going back.

The Congressional Review Act

Congress has the power to stop this under the Congressional Review Act. They can overturn radical executive orders. Call your representatives and your senators. Democrats have used it to overturn Donald Trump’s executive orders.

President Biden’s vaccine mandates have vastly overstepped the power of the federal government. We will not sit by as this President chips away at liberty this country was built on – that’s why we are formally challenging the rule under the Congressional Review Act. pic.twitter.com/drEaF3ijgb — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) September 16, 2021

