Russia hoaxer Marc Elias forms his own law firm to push his far-left ‘voting rights’

















Hillary Clinton's ally Marc Elias, the Russiagate mastermind, left Perkins Coie to form his own firm. He will use it to push his far-far-left agenda and so-called 'voting rights.'

Elias is the one who hired Fusion GPS on behalf of Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the DNC to collect dirt on Donald Trump that later found its way into a dirty dossier.

Elias spearheaded the move to change the election laws up to the presidential election. He also tried to keep Claudia Teney out of office in New York with endless, absurd lawsuits.

He left as one of the lawyers at Perkins Coie was charged with lying to the FBI over Russiagate.

“Elias Law Group is a new law firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., with an office in Seattle, WA, focused on helping Democrats win, citizens vote, and progressives make change. Central to the firm’s mission will be its own diversity and inclusion,” stated Perkins Coie.

Prior to the formation of his new firm, Elias formed extensive ties with a dark money network headed by Arabella Advisors, a company that manages several non-profits: Hopewell Fund, the Sixteen Thirty Fund, the New Venture Fund, and the Windward Fund.

In July 2020, Elias created the Democracy Docket Legal Fund, which was a “fiscally sponsored project of the Hopewell Fund,” one of the non-profits managed by Arabella Advisors. Arabella Advisors is a political hub for leftist ‘dark money.’

On the Democracy Docket website asking for donations, it reads:

Democracy Docket is the leading progressive media platform dedicated to providing information, opinion and analysis about voting rights, elections, redistricting and democracy.

Your support powers our platform — we can’t do this without you. Support our work today.

He will have hundreds of millions of dollars to spend on keeping Republicans out of office.

